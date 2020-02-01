Maryland men’s lacrosse team opens with 23-12 rout of High Point

Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) scored a career-high six goals and the fourth-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse team scored its most goals since Feb. 12, 2013 as it throttled No. 20 High Point, 23-12, on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Wisnauskas' six goals was the most for a Maryland player since Connor Kelly scored six at Penn State on April 8, 2018. Bubba Fairman notched a career-high five assists and added a goal for six points on the afternoon, while Jared Bernhardt tallied four goals and an assist.
Twelve Terps found the back of the net in the 11-goal victory. After carrying a 9-7 lead into the second half, Maryland’s offense rattled off three straight goals to start the third quarter.
High Point managed back-to-back strikes to pull within three at the 4:25 mark, but the Terps stepped on the gas once again for a six-goal run over the next eight minutes. Maryland’s offense dominated once again in the fourth quarter, notching more eight goals to pour it on the Panthers.
Chris Brandau made 15 saves in his first career start for Maryland, while the Terps defense allowed just five goals in the second half. Brett Makar kept High Point’s Asher Nolting on lock down for most of the afternoon, while Nick Grill caused a pair of turnovers and scooped two ground balls in his first action as a Terp.
Maryland travels to Richmond to face the Spiders on Feb. 8.
Women’s college hockey: Stevenson senior Annie Smyth-Hammond finished with a career-high 48 saves to eclipse the 1,000 career saves mark as the Mustangs erased a two-goal deficit to post a 5-5 United Collegiate Hockey Conference overtime tie at Nazareth.
College wrestling: Navy freshman Jacob Koser’s win by fall over 197-pound William Jarrell broke an 18-18 tie and led the Navy wrestling team (5-4, 2-1 EIWA) to a 24-21 victory over conference foe American (2-6, 2-4 EIWA) on Friday night at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. Though American won six of the 10 matches, all four of the Mids’ victories were by fall, enabling Navy to capture its 14th win in 16 meetings against the Eagles.