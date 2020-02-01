Maryland men’s lacrosse opens season against High Point

The Maryland men’s lacrosse team will begin it’s 95th season of varsity competition Saturday when the fourth-ranked Terps host No. 20 High Point at Maryland Stadium. Faceoff is slated for noon, and the game will be streamed on BTN-plus.
The Terps return to the field after a 12-5 finish in 2019 while advancing to last season’s NCAA quarterfinals.
Maryland is 3-0 all-time against High Point, including a 16-14 victory last season on the road.
Six Terps were named to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media All-America team — tied for the second most of any school. Senior Jared Bernhardt (second team), junior Bubba Fairman (third team), junior Anthony DeMaio (third team), junior Logan Wisnauskas (third team), junior Roman Puglise (honorable mention) and sophomore Brett Makar (honorable mention) earned preseason honors.
Lacrosse: Bill Belichick (Annapolis High) is the recipient of the 2020 Spirit of Tewaaraton award. Presented to an individual who has contributed to the sport of lacrosse in a way that reflects the spirit of the values and mission of the Tewaaraton Award, Belichick is the 14th Spirit of Tewaaraton honoree.
Best known as the coach who has guided the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, the most by a head coach in NFL history, Belichick also has a passion for the sport of lacrosse, going back to his youth days growing up near Annapolis, Md., and continuing now through his non-profit Bill Belichick Foundation that annually gives to a host of lacrosse-related causes.
Women’s college basketball: Drexel halted Towson’s six-game winning streak, tripping the visiting Tigers, 59-50, on Friday night. Nukiya Mayo, Qierra Murray and Kionna Jeter all scored 13 points for the Tigers (10-9, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association), who play at Delaware on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Major Arena Soccer League: Juan Pereria scored four goals to lead the Blast to a 9-1 victory over the Rochester Lancers on Friday night. Tony Donatelli added three goals for the winners.
Men’s college cross country: Stevenson senior Patrick Watson (South River) was named the USTFCCCA NCAA Division III Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Watson, a Criminal Justice major, was recently also named the Middle Atlantic Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete for men’s cross country, as well as named to the MAC All-Academic Team for the third straight year.
He became the first Mustang student-athlete to win an individual national championship, as he captured the NCAA Division III men’s cross country national title. The national crown capped a season that saw Watson win all but one event he competed in, along the way winning the MAC championship as well as the NCAA Mideast Region championship.
Men’s college hockey: Stevenson had 10 players record a point, including five different goal scorers, as the 14th-ranked Mustangs posted a 6-2 United Collegiate Hockey Conference and Middle Atlantic Conference victory over host King’s on Friday evening.