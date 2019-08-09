U.S. advances to women’s under-19 lacrosse title game

Izzy Scane, Belle Smith and Caitlyn Wurzburger combined for 14 goals to lead the United States past Australia, 21-6, in the semifinal round of the World Lacrosse Women’s U19 World Championship at Trent University in Ontario.
The U.S. advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Canada, which edged England in the other semifinal Thursday night. The championship game is set for 3 p.m. and will be streamed live on Lax Sports Network and the Olympic Channel.
As it has done all tournament, the U.S. got off to a fast start. Maddie Jenner (McDonogh) won the first three draws of the game, helping lead to a goal by Megan Carney just 33 seconds into the game and a pair of goals by Scane.
The U.S. won 23 of 30 draws in the match, led by Jenner with 14 and Bri Gross with seven. Goalies Madison Doucette and Rachel Hall each made four saves.
Men’s college soccer: The Patriot League released its preseason men’s soccer awards and rankings on Thursday morning, with Loyola University Maryland sitting atop the preseason poll for a third year in a row.
The Greyhounds, who have won back-to-back Patriot League regular season titles, received 156 points and 12 out of 20 available first-place votes. Defending conference tournament champions Colgate followed with 147 points and the remaining eight first-place votes.
Loyola was also heavily represented in the Patriot League’s preseason major awards, with senior Barry Sharifi selected as the Preseason Midfielder of the Year for a third-straight season and fellow senior Brian Saramago named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The duo was joined by junior goalkeeper Chase Vosvick on the Preseason All-Patriot League Team.
Navy was picked sixth and sophomore forward Jacob Williams (Old Mill) represented the Midshipmen on the Preseason All-Patriot League Team.
Amateur golf: The American Junior Golf Association will travel to Hillendale Country Club in Phoenix to host the UHY LLP CPA’s / The First Tee of Greater Baltimore Junior Championship on Aug. 12-15. Below, please find information about the tournament field.
Sophie Simon of Potomoc, Alyssa Cong of Germantown and Emma Chen of Derwood are expected to be among the top local competitors.
* Austin Barber of Elkton won AJGA Imperical Headwear Junior Classic, shooting a 9-under-par 208 to win by nine strokes in the event at DuPont Country Club in Delaware.
Horse racing: When the competition was nowhere to be found, D. J. Stable and Cash is King’s promising 2-year-old Super John went looking for it himself.
Eight lengths in front of his closest pursuer with the length of the stretch still ahead, Super John drifted toward the outside rail approaching the wire before being corrected by jockey Sheldon Russell and coasted to a 19 ½-length romp Thursday at Laurel Park.
Trained by John Servis and sired by Super Saver, both Kentucky Derby (G1) winners, Super John ($5.20) ran one mile in 1:39.67 in the $40,000 maiden special weight for juveniles that was rained off the grass to a fast main track.
It was the second career start for Super John, a narrow second choice at 8-5 in the field of six and hailing from the same connections that campaigned multiple Grade 1-winning millionaire Jaywalk, the 2-year-old filly champion of 2018.
* The Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico and Laurel race courses, announced that Steve Koch has been appointed senior vice president of racing for the company.
Koch will work with the company’s executive leadership and the general managers at all Stronach Group racing properties to implement and maintain global best practice safety and integrity standards for horse and rider welfare and will be responsible for the coordination of national racing operations.
Major League Soccer: D.C. United have acquired $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money from Columbus Crew SC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money for the 2019 season.