U.S. advances to semifinals at under-19 women’s lacrosse finals

The United States posted its second straight shutout, downing Wales 26-0 to advance to the semifinal round of the 2019 World Lacrosse Women’s U19 World Championship at Trent University.
The U.S. will meet longtime rival Australia in the semifinals. Australia, which has reached the championship game in five of the previous six U19 world championships, edged Japan 8-7 in the quarterfinals on Madison Copeland’s goal with 6:30 remaining in the game. The U.S. beat Australia 12-4 in its opening pool play game last Friday.
Highlighting Wednesday night’s win was the return of co-captain Elizabeth Hillman to the field. Hillman injured her knee during practice last Thursday, the day before the first U.S. game of the tournament, and had yet to play in the first four victories.
Moments after coming into the game she scored her first goal of the tournament and later added an assist in her brief action during the game. She was honored as the Player of the Match.
“It’s just getting used to that brace, but other than that I felt really good,” Hillman said.
Hillman obviously would have preferred to be on the field sooner, but hasn’t let the setback detract from her experience at the world championship.
“It’s been a lot of fun, honestly,” Hillman said. “Despite everything that’s been going on, it’s been an incredible experience to meet all these girls. Definitely being back on the field for the first time and looking out and realizing I’m playing against another country was something different. It was awesome.”
Fueling the U.S. victory was continued domination of the draw at the tournament. Maddie Jenner and Greta Stahl split the duties in the circle and combined to win 25 of 29 attempts. Jenner had 11 draw controls, Stahl had eight and Bri Gross had four.
The possession advantage led to another offensive explosion. Caitlyn Wurzburger scored just 11 seconds into the game and had another big night with four goals and four assists. Megan Carney also contributed eight points, notching three goals to go along with five assists.
The U.S. had assists on 19 of its 26 goals and all 13 players that played on offense during the game registered at least one point. Kasey Choma, Leah Holmes and Belle Smith all had hat tricks and Michaela McMahon had three assists.
The starting defensive trio of Gross, Ally Murphy and Brooklyn Neumen helped stifle the few offensive opportunities Wales had and goalies Madison Doucette and Rachel Hall combined for three saves, all on free position shots, in the shutout.
Thursday’s semifinal against Australia will be played at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on both Lax Sports Network and the Olympic Channel. The second semifinal at 8 p.m. will feature host Canada against England.
Men’s international lacrosse: The Olympic lacrosse seminar, with representatives from World Lacrosse and US Lacrosse, will take place Friday at 3:45 PM, and will be streamed on Facebook Live. You’ll find it at: www.facebook.com/lakeplacidlax. This will occur in the midst of the 30th annual Lake Placid Summit Classic, which opened Tuesday and runs daily through Aug. 11.
Men’s college lacrosse: Rashad Devoe will take over as head coach at Hampton. He is the second coach in program history following Lloyd Carter (Morgan State), who retired earlier this summer.
Devoe comes to Hampton after serving as the head coach at the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, R.I., since October. He was the head coach at NCAA Division III Beloit College from 2016-2018 and earned 2017 Midwest Lacrosse Conference Coach of the Year in 2017.
Devoe will lead a program that finished 6-5 in 2019 and will return the bulk of its team for the upcoming 2020 campaign.
Women’s college lacrosse: Patrice Coleman was hired by Washington College as an assistant coach. Coleman comes to Chestertown after serving as an assistant coach for Widener this past season.
Men’s college soccer: Loyola Maryland received votes in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I preseason rankings. The Greyhounds were ranked as high as No. 23 nationally last season after finishing 12-4-1 overall (7-1-1 vs. Patriot League opponents). They are 23-10-2 in the previous two seasons combined under coach Steve Nichols and have claimed back-to-back Patriot League regular season championships. Maryland topped the national preseason rankings with 637 points and 13 first-place votes. Indiana, Akron, Wake Forest and Stanford round out the top five.
Major League Soccer: D.C. United acquired Norwegian International forward Ola Kamara from Chinese side Shenzhen F.C. for $2.5 million, using Targeted Allocation Money, pending receipt of his P1 visa. It is the second-largest transfer fee in club history.
D.C. United also acquired LA Galaxy midfielder Emmanuel Boateng in exchange for $250,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.