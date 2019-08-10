U.S. wins women’s U19 world lacrosse title, beating Canada, 13-3

Horse racing: Gold Square’s Square Shooter, dropping out of stakes company for the first time in five starts dating back to last summer, dug in tenaciously through the stretch to fend off stakes winner Fielder and capture Saturday’s featured seventh race at Laurel Park. Square Shooter ($10) ran 6 furlongs over a yielding Fort Marcy turf course in 1:10.64 to win the open $55,000 allowance for 3-year-olds and up by a nose. Fielder was second, while Eastern Bay edged Clever Triad in another photo for third.