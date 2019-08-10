U.S. wins women’s U19 world lacrosse title, beating Canada, 13-3

The United States completed a perfect run through the under-19 women’s lacrosse world championships at Trent University in Ontario on Saturday, routing host Canada, 13-3, in the title game.
Goalie Madison Doucette led the tournament in save percentage, stopping 75% of her shots.
Leah Holmes scored four goals in the victory for the Americans.
Maddie Jenner (McDonogh), Caitlyn Wuzburger, Izzy Scane, Bri Gross and Rachell Hall were named to the All-World team from the U.S. squad.
Horse racing: Gold Square’s Square Shooter, dropping out of stakes company for the first time in five starts dating back to last summer, dug in tenaciously through the stretch to fend off stakes winner Fielder and capture Saturday’s featured seventh race at Laurel Park. Square Shooter ($10) ran 6 furlongs over a yielding Fort Marcy turf course in 1:10.64 to win the open $55,000 allowance for 3-year-olds and up by a nose. Fielder was second, while Eastern Bay edged Clever Triad in another photo for third.
It was the third win from four tries in Maryland for Square Shooter, including an off-the-turf optional claiming triumph last May at Pimlico Race Course.
Earlier on Saturday’s card, Alex G. Campbell’s Lucky Jingle ($4.40) pulled away from Fiftyshays Ofgreen in the stretch on the way to a 1 ½-length victory in a $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies. The winning time was 1:40.87 for one mile over a yielding Kelso turf course.
Golf: Compass Pointe Golf Links is taking registrations for its annual August Golf Night to take place on Aug. 23 beginning with a 5:30 p.m. shotgun start and continuing through 11 p.m. All competitors play 18 holes of golf − nine in the daylight and nine more “in the dark” – with men competing from the white tees, seniors from the gold tees and women from the red tees. Registration fees are $80 for the public, $70 for Compass Pointe perks members and $60 for members.
Go to compasspointegolf.com to register. For more information, call 410-255-7764.