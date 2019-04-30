Digest (April 30): Johns Hopkins' Joey Epstein named Big Ten lacrosse freshman of the year

Johns Hopkins’ Joey Epstein was recognized Tuesday by the Big Ten as the Freshman of the Year. He ranks second in the conference in goals (3.0) and points per game (5.0) and fifth in assists per game (2.0). In addition to Epstein, Maryland junior attackman Jared Bernhardt and senior defenseman Curtis Corley were selected to the league’s first team. The second team included a pair of Blue Jays in senior defenseman Patrick Foley and junior attackman Cole Williams (Loyola Blakefield) and Terps redshirt sophomore attackman Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin). … Stevenson captured a pair of major awards and had 11 players on the MAC Commonwealth All-Conference Team. Junior Ethan Christensen was named Offensive Player of the Year, while freshman Seth Thornton was selected Specialist of the Year. Joining Christensen and Thornton on the first team were senior JT Thelen on attack, senior Gray McKee at midfield, seniors Dominic DeFazio and Dylan Harris on defense and junior Jimmy Case at long-pole midfield.Sophomore Jacob Tatum (attack) and freshman Cam Leydig (midfield) were second team selections. uniors Al Falco (long-pole midfield) and Marc Poust (goalie) were honorable mention.

Women’s college lacrosse: Georgetown senior midfielder Francesca Whitehurst (Roland Park) was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll. … After finishing unbeaten in MAC Commonwealth play, Stevenson had five players earn All-Conference honors, including freshman Caroline Murphy who was named the Rookie of the Year. Senior Gabby DiGello and juniors Carly Bowes, Sarah Roerty, and Mack Ferguson were all named to the first team while Murphy earned second team honors.

College softball: Mount St. Mary's sophomore Amanda Berkley was named Northeast Conference Pitcher of the Week. Berkley went 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA in 24 innings.

Horse racing: In addition to live racing on the final weekend of its spring meet, Laurel Park will play host to a Kentucky Derby party featuring live music, food and drink specials and family activities Saturday. Laurel will open its doors at 10 a.m. with a special live first-race post time of 12:15 p.m. Post time for the Kentucky Derby (G1), featuring Maryland-based contender Win Win Win, is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. Admission is free to Laurel’s Derby party, which runs from noon to 7 p.m. offering bourbon, whiskey, wine flight, cigar roller, yard games, live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, raffles and prizes. Kids’ activities end at 5 p.m. For more information, go to laurelpark.com/events/2019-05-04/kentucky-derby-party

Volleyball: For the fourth year in a row, the Johns Hopkins volleyball team will host the Dig Deep Charity Volleyball Tournament to raise money for mental health awareness. The tournament will take place on Monday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ralph S. O'Connor Recreation Center. To register and more information, go to hopkinssports.com.

