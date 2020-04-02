Shawn Burke returning for second stint as CCBC-Essex men’s lacrosse coach

Shawn Burke will return for his second run as men’s lacrosse coach at CCBC-Essex.
Athletic Director Greg Witkop announced Thursday the hiring of Burke, who left the Knights four years and just completed a two years coaching at Towson High School.
“We are excited to have Shawn Burke returning to our program,” Witkop said. “He has demonstrated the ability to run a high level junior college lacrosse program. He brings a tremendous work ethic and a passion for the game of lacrosse. He has developed an outstanding network in the lacrosse community which will help with recruitment, student-athlete placement, and building an outstanding coaching staff.”
Burke’s local ties go back to playing lacrosse at Calvert Hall before going to UMBC to play under Hall of Fame coach Don Zimmerman. After his playing career ended, he returned to Calvert Hall to start his coaching career as an assistant coach from 1997-2002. He moved up to the junior college ranks in 2003 when he was named the head coach at Howard Community College where he compiled a 42-15 record in for years. He was named the Region 20 Coach of the Year in three consecutive seasons (2005-2007) while winning the Dragons’ first ever conference title in 2006 and taking the team to the national semifinals for the first time in program history.
In 2010, Burke took over the head coaching position at CCBC-Essex where he helped the Knights win the Region 20 title in six consecutive seasons. Burke led the Knights to three national championship game appearances and seven straight final four appearances on his way to a 95-35 record during his first stint at CCBC Essex. He was named the Maryland Juco Conference Coach of the Year all seven years during that time and won the Region 20 Coach of the Year twice in that era while producing 36 All-Americans.
"I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to come back to the Essex Lacrosse Family, where I have been lucky enough to develop so many lifelong friendships with coaches, staff and former players over the years,” Burke said. “It’s an exciting time to be coming back into Region 20 and have the opportunity to compete against so many talented players and coaches at the other programs both in our region and nationally. I’m also really looking forward to helping our players develop and reach their full potential both on the field and in the classroom. “
Burke, who also coached at C. Milton Wright and Calvert Hall since leaving Essex, led Towson to a 28-9 record with back-to-back regional titles.
Burke lives in Baltimore with his wife Susan and their daughters Emma (16) and Brynn (11).