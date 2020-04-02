Shawn Burke returning for second stint as CCBC-Essex men’s lacrosse coach

Burke’s local ties go back to playing lacrosse at Calvert Hall before going to UMBC to play under Hall of Fame coach Don Zimmerman. After his playing career ended, he returned to Calvert Hall to start his coaching career as an assistant coach from 1997-2002. He moved up to the junior college ranks in 2003 when he was named the head coach at Howard Community College where he compiled a 42-15 record in for years. He was named the Region 20 Coach of the Year in three consecutive seasons (2005-2007) while winning the Dragons’ first ever conference title in 2006 and taking the team to the national semifinals for the first time in program history.