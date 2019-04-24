Digest (April 24): Loyola Maryland's Pat Spencer first pick in Premier Lacrosse League draft

Loyola Maryland attackman Pat Spencer added another honor to his collection as the most-decorated player in Greyhounds men’s lacrosse history on Wednesday morning when he was the first overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League’s Inaugural collegiate draft.

Spencer, who ranks in the top-five all-time of both points and assists in NCAA Division I, was selected first overall by the PLL’s Archers to become the first collegiate player ever selected by the new league. The PLL, a barnstorming-type professional league, will begin play this summer with stops in Baltimore (June 22-23) and Washington (July 6-7).

This season, Spencer, a Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, has scored 40 goals to go with 50 assists. He had seven points on four goals and three assists, moving into third in career points in the process with 356 career points.

A three-time All-American at Loyola, Spencer is also a three-time Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year. He was named the 2018 winner of the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) J.I. (Jack) Turnbull Award as the Attacker of the Year. He has been a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in each of the last two seasons.

Spencer is the first Loyola player to be selected first in a professional lacrosse league draft since 2001 when Gavin Prout was the opening pick of the National Lacrosse League draft by the New York Saints.

Towson senior defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich (Kent Island) was selected third overall by the Chrome Lacrosse Club while Tigers classmate and faceoff specialist Alex Woodall (St. Mary’s) went fourth overall to the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.

Pro basketball: Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named as a finalist for the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the season-long award honors a player’s strong commitment to positively impacting his community through sustained efforts over the course of the season. Highlights of Beal’s work in the community throughout the season can be seen at .nba.com/wizards/bradley-beal-caa-2019.

Boxing: Washington DC Golden Gloves Regional Championships will be held at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Youth boxers from Washington, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and North Carolina will compete for a chance to go to the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Chattanooga, Tenn., on May 5-12.

Minor league baseball: Alex Faedo and Drew Carlton combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-0 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday. Faedo (1-1) went seven scoreless innings, striking out five and walking one to get the win. The Baysox, who were shutout for the fifth time this season, return home for a seven-game homestand beginning tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.