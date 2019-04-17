Digest (April 17): Hereford grad Caitlin Katchmar scores eight goals in St. Mary's women's lacrosse victory

Senior midfielder Caitlin Katchmar (Hereford) led St. Mary’s with a career-high eight goals as the Seahawks’ women's lacrosse team (8-7, 2-2 CAC) defeated the Christopher Newport, 18-12, on Wednesday afternoon. … Stevenson’s Tea Ferrara tied the school single-game record with nine draw controls as the Mustangs remained unbeaten in MAC Commonwealth play with a 14-7 victory over Albright. … No. 16 Navy (12-3, 6-1 Patriot League) posted a 20-10 victory over American (6-9, 1-6 Patriot League). Thirty-two Midshipmen played, including 13 that registered points. … No. 11 Loyola Maryland (11-4, 7-0 Patriot League) routed Bucknell, 21-1, as Sam Fiedler led the way with four goals. … The Johns Hopkins-Penn State game, scheduled for Friday, at Homewood Field, has moved up to tonight at 7 o’clock (TV: ESPNews) because of the threat of severe weather.

College football: Navy rising junior defensive end Jackson Perkins has been named the winner of the Vice Admiral William P. Mack Award, which is presented annually to the Navy football player who has shown the most improvement during spring practice.

“Jackson Perkins had a tremendous spring,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “He made a very strong impression with his level of play and effort and we look forward to great things from him this season. He is well deserving of this prestigious honor.”

Men’s college basketball: Maurice Williams, a former assistant at Salisbury, Stevenson and Johns Hopkins, was hired as Salisbury’s head coach.

Girls lacrosse: McDonogh girls lacrosse standout Blair Pearre was the only area player named in the second wave of seniors selected to play in the boys and girls Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Showcase games on June 29.

Pearre joins teammate Emma Schettig and Glenelg Country’s Shaylan Ahearn, who were both selected in the first wave. An All-Metro first-team midfielder, Pearre has committed to Towson. No area boys have yet to be selected in the first two waves.

The games will be played at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field with the girls game set for 5:30 p.m. and the boys game to follow at 8.

Each game will consist of two rosters of 22 players (North vs. South) and the participants for both will be announced in four waves of 11 players through the end of May.

-- From Sun staff and news services