Digest (Dec. 7): Five Baltimore area standouts named to U.S. U19 women's lacrosse roster

Five Baltimore-area players are among the 34-player roster selected by coach Kelly Amonte Hiller for the U.S. under-19 women's lacrosse team that will compete during the Spring Premiere at Stanford University from Jan. 25-27. Baltimore area players on the team are: Sarah Cooper, defense, Lutherville, Notre Dame Prep; Elizabeth Hillman, midfield, Fallston, Bel Air; Madeleine Jenner, attack, Annapolis, McDonogh ; Olivia Rubin, midfield, Lutherville, Bryn Mawr; and Emma Schettig, midfield, Woodbine, McDonogh. This will be the first training weekend for the U.S. U19 team since the Fall Classic in October, which was highlighted by an 18-11 victory over Navy in an exhibition game. The Spring Premiere features six teams — the U.S. senior and U19 teams, along with teams from England, Japan, Fresno State and Stanford. The complete schedule and ticket information will be announced soon. The U.S. is building towards next summer's Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) Women's U19 World Championship, which will be held Aug. 1-10, 2019 in Peterborough, Canada. The United States has won four of the six previous FIL Women's U19 championships held (1999, 2003, 2007, 2011) while Australia (1995) and Canada (2015) have each won once. For more information, go to teamusa.uslacrosse.org.

Et Cetera

Pro boxing card scheduledtonight at Bowie State

Shabazz Brotherz Boxing will host the second installment of the Bowie Boxing Series tonight at Bowie State. Shabazz The event will feature the professional boxing debut of Lorenzo "Truck" Simpson, a Junior Olympics gold medalist. Headlining the card is Bowie State graduate Greg "Sharp Shooter" Outlaw (6-0, 2 KOs) going up against Balimore's Mack Allison IV (8-1-1). The card will feature a showcase of fighters from the region, including the sons of Hasim Rahman , the former Lineal, WBC, IBO, and IBF heavyweight champion. His eldest son, Hasim "Gold Blooded" Rahman Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs), is on track to follow in his footsteps. As a heavyweight contender, Rahman Jr. made his professional debut in April 2017. Rahman Jr. will take on Kenderick Houston (1-3-1). Sharif "C3" Rahman (3-0, 2 KOs), Rahman's younger son, will be returning to the ring after a win by unanimous decision this June. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first bout at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $40, $60, $100 and $125. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Bowie State athletic department. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to shabazzbrotherzboxing.com.

Horse racing: Stronach Stables' Awesome D J overcame some prerace jitters to take a commanding lead into the stretch and register a 4¾-length triumph in his career debut Friday at Laurel Park . A chestnut son of multiple Grade 1 winner Awesome Again co-bred by Stronach's Adena Springs and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kaster, Awesome D J ($6) ran 1 mile in 1:36.60 over a fast main track in the $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-olds. Trained by Dale Capuano, Awesome D J dropped apprentice Weston Hamilton in the post parade and briefly got loose before being caught and reunited with his rider. Live Oak Plantation homebred Win Win Win followed up his maiden victory last month with another impressive performance, approaching a track record in Friday's co-featured eighth race, a $42,000 entry level optional claiming allowance for 2-year-olds. Ridden by Julian Pimentel for trainer Mike Trombetta, Win Win Win ($4.80) sat off pacesetter Lady's Weekend for a quarter-mile before taking over the top spot on the far turn and opening up once straightened for home to win by 6 ½ lengths in 1:02.30 for 5 ½ furlongs. The time was a 10th of a second off the Laurel course record for 51/2 furlongs of 1:02.20 set by 6-year-old Siralfredthegreat Oct. 6. ... Saturday's program features three stakes for Maryland-bred/sired horses– the $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity for 2-year-olds and $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship for 2-year-old fillies at seven furlongs, and the $75,000 Howard and Sondra Bender Memorial at six furlongs for 3-year-olds and up. In addition, fans can have breakfast with Santa from 9:30 to noon in the second-floor clubhouse sports bar, get a free 2019 Maryland Jockey Club calendar and have a chance to choose from gifts valued at more than $10,000 including flat-screen TVs, iPads, game systems and more.

— From Sun staff and news services