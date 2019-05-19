Digest (May 19): Harford Community College wins first women's lacrosse national title

Behind eight goals from freshman Sarah Dudick (Fallston), Harford Community College took home the program's first National Junior College Athletic Association women's lacrosse championship with a 22-12 victory over Anne Arundel Community College at Siegert Field in Arnold on Sunday. Keeley McHugh (Bel Air) added five goals and two assists for the Fighting Owls, the national runners-up a year ago, who claimed their first title in the program's third national championship appearance. Harford, the top-ranked team in the nation for the final seven weeks of the regular season, topped Onondaga, 22-17, in Saturday's semifinals. Natalie Sonntag (Old Mill) scored four goals for tournament host Anne Arundel, which was appearing in its seventh national championship game after defeating six-time defending champion Monroe, 18-10, on Saturday.

College baseball: Johns Hopkins (33-11) went 3-0 in the regional round of the NCAA Division III tournament and defeated TCNJ, 10-3, on Sunday to advance to next weekend’s Super Regionals.

Ravens: The Ravens' organized team activities begin Monday in Owings Mills and will continue on Tuesday, Thursday, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4 and June 6-7. Mandatory minicamp will be from June 11-13.

Women’s college golf: Maryland sophomore Virunpat Olankitkunchai shot even-par in the second round of the NCAA Division I championships at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. Olankitkunchai, ranked No. 72 in the country, moved up 35 spots on the leaderboard and is tied for 66th in the 132-player field.

Varsity golf: Senior Trent Geritz shot 4-under over the 12-hole, match-play format to lead second-seeded Loyola Blakefield to a 14-7 win over top-seeded Calvert Hall in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship final at Caves Valley Golf Club on Saturday to secure the Dons’ first MIAA title in 31 years. Playing in the No. 1 pairing, the Loyola Maryland-bound Geritz outscored Calvert Hall junior Michael Crowley, the reigning MIAA individual champion, 2.5-0.5. Geritz and senior John Peterson finished up 4.5-2.5 in the first group against Crowley and the Cardinals’ Harrison Silva. Loyola’s second group of Ryan Kane and Pierce Shearin outscored the Calvert Hall duo of Austin Steckler and Matt Cover, 5.5-1.5, and Loyola’s third pairing in the six-man lineup, featuring Matt Smolka and Ethan Jones, edged Calvert Hall’s Lorenzo Sanz and Patrick Hurdle, 4-3. Loyola’s title ends a run of three straight championships for St. Paul’s, which finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed and was ousted by Loyola in the semifinals.

Major League Soccer: Memo Rodriguez and Tommy McNamara scored a minute apart in the middle of the second half to rally the Houston Dynamo (7-2-2) past D.C. United, 2-1, on Saturday night. D.C. United (7-4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute on a counterattack that Wayne Rooney finished with the inside of his left foot. United's Paul Arriola was sent off in the 85th minute for stepping on Adam Lundkvist.