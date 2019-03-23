Digest (March 23): Josh Melton's career day sends Salisbury to men's lacrosse victory

On a day in which Salisbury men's lacrosse celebrated a historic team, the 1994 national champions that captured the program's first national title, Josh Melton posted a historic performance. The junior attackman had a career-best outing as the No. 1 Sea Gulls downed visited SUNY Geneseo, 18-3. Melton finished the game with a team and career-high 11 points, netting five goals and totaling another career and team-best six assists. Salisbury (9-0) jumped to a 6-0 lead after the opening quarter. Salisbury's defense forced 29 total Geneseo turnovers causing 11 of them as Kevin Murphy and Matt O'Callaghan led the way with two each. The defense also limited the Knights to converting just 13-of-24 clear attempts while also shutting down their man-up unit, holding them to a 0-2 mark on the afternoon.

More men's lacrosse: Tenth-ranked Dickinson outscored visiting Washington College, 8-1, in the second quarter en route to a 19-14 win in the Centennial Conference opener for both teams. Casey Grievers (Sts. Peter & Paul) led the Shoremen with five goals and an assist. ... Hood (7-0) defeated Chatham, 10-5, as Gavin Combe led the Blazers with three goals and two assists. ... Ray LaPlaca, Abe Hubbard and Erich Wuesthoff each had two goals in St. Mary's 10-7 loss to Muhlenberg.

Baseball: McDaniel scored four runs in the fifth inning to key a 6-2 win over Maine-Farmington at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. DJ Biscoe (Old Mill) led the Green Terror with three hits, two runs and an RBI. Jordan Rhodes (McDonogh) went six innings on the mound with eight strikeouts and no walks. ... Johns Hopkins trailed 2-1 before scoring 15 straight runs to end the spring break trip with a 16-2 victory over St. Lawrence. ... Clayton Dwyer pitched a five-hitter as No. 20 Salisbury (12-4-1, 4-0 CAC) defeated Frostburg State , 4-1. ... Host Washington College (16-1) swept a non-conference doubleheader from Penn College of Technology, 1-0 and 10-9.

Men's volleyball: Nate Bosse (Calvert Hall) closed the first match with a kill, sending sixth-ranked Stevenson (24-3) on its way to a sweep of a tri-match hosted by Wilkes and extending the Mustangs win streak to 12. The Mustangs prevailed 3-0 in a Middle Atlantic Conference match against the host Colonels, then held off Penn State Behrend, 3-2, in non-conference action. Garrett Weigel led the Mustangs in the first match with eight kills, while Bosse, Kyle Bosko and Tanner Stauffer each had six. Landon Shorts paced the Mustangs in the second match with 19 kills.

Et Cetera

Apprentice jockey wins twice again at Laurel Park

Apprentice jockey Julio Correa rode two winners for the second consecutive day at Laurel Park on Saturday, scoring aboard Hot Mic ($6) in Race 3 and Throw the Fade ($6.80) in Race 8. Kevin Gomez also won twice, with I'mthetapitnow ($39.40) in Race 1 and Turing Machine ($24.20) in Race 7. ... The 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Saturday at Laurel Park, pushing the jackpot carryover to $32,361.75 for today's nine-race program. First race post time is 1:10 p.m. A total of $12,770 was bet into the popular multi-race wager Saturday, which began with a carryover of $28,275.35 from Friday's program. Multiple tickets with all six winners each returned $2,043.18. The carryover jackpot is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 60 percent of that day's pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 40 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. Its current jackpot is the largest in Laurel's Rainbow 6 since a $21,746 carryover following the Dec. 21, 2018 program. It was solved the following day for a payout of $31,286.30. The Rainbow 6 spans Races 4-9 today. There will also be a $1 Super Hi-5 carryover of $1,004.71 in today's opener, a $40,000 maiden special weight for 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs.

Running: Matt O'Neil, 23, from Woodbridge, Va., was the top finisher once again Saturday, crossing the Marine Corps 17.75K finish line in 1 hour, 1 minute and 21 seconds. It was O'Neil's fourth MCM Event Series win, previously claiming the titles at the 2018 Belleau Wood 8K (27:18); 2018 Quantico 12K, where he broke the course record by nearly three minutes (40:17); and the 2018 Medal of Honor 8K (27:26).

NHL : The Washington Capitals recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League . Lewington, 24, has appeared in two games for the Capitals this season.

— From Sun staff and news services