College lacrosse roundup (May 25): Salisbury women win 14-11 over Tufts, going to DIII Championship

Emma Skoglund scored a game-high four goals on eight shots and Alexis Strobel (Bel Air) had one goal and five assists to lead Salisbury women’s lacrosse to a 14-11 victory over Tufts in an NCAA Division III semifinal at Ashland, Va. Saturday.

The Sea Gulls (20-3) are making their 20th playoff appearance and have won three Division III crowns, the last in 2014. Salisbury will face Middlebury Sunday at 2 p.m. The Jumbos finished up at 19-3.

Strobel tied for second place on the school’s single-season assist record with 72. The Sea Gulls fell behind early, 1-0, before going on a 3-0 run and never trailed again.

Middlebury 16, Wesleyan (Conn.) 8: Emma McDonagh scored five goals to lead the Panthers (21-1) over the Cardinals (17-4) in an NCAA Division III semifinal at Ashland, Va. Middlebury advanced to the NCAA championship game for the third time in the last four seasons. The Panthers (21-1), who extended their winning streak to 21-straight games, will play for the program's seventh championship against Salisbury on Sunday.

With the 16 goals in the victory, Middlebury established a program record for goals in a season with 316, moving past the old mark of 312 set by both the 2016 and 2018 squads.