Live college lacrosse roundup (May 11): Ierlan controls faceoffs, Yale men win 19-16 over Georgetown

TD Ierlan dominated the dot to lead the way for fifth seed Yale. He won 31 of 35 faceoffs, including his 1,007th career win, in a 19-16 victory over visiting Georgetown in NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse first round game Saturday. He became the fourth player all-time to reach a 1,000 plus milestone.

The Bulldogs (13-3) advance to next Sunday’s quarterfinal versus the winner of Army West Point and fourth-seed Penn. The Hoyas finish up at 13-5.

Yale opened with a 7-0 run and held off a 5-0 run by Georgetown over the final 9 ½ minutes. Matt Brandau (Boys’ Latin) and Matt Gaudet each scored four goals for the Bulldogs. Daniel Bucaro had a game-high eight goals and Jake Carraway (St. Mary’s) had four goals for the Hoyas.

8 Loyola Maryland 15, Syracuse 13

Women

Westminster (Pa.) 16, Notre Dame (Maryland) 8: The Titans (15-2), led by Margo Mason with 10 goals, used a balanced offense scoring eight goals per half to beat the Gators (11-6) in an NCAA Division III first round game at Gettysburg.

Notre Dame kept the game close in the first half taking an early 1-0 lead, taking the lead twice at 1-0 with 1:03 into the game and 3-2 with 17:21 left in the half and going through four ties to trail 8-6 at halftime. Westminster came on strong in the second half limiting the Gators to two goals and finishing on a 5-0 run.

Megan Morales (Catholic) and Stephanie Morgan each had a hat trick for Notre Dame.