College lacrosse roundup (May 4): UMBC, Towson men win conference titles

Trevor Patschorke scored the winning goal with 66 seconds remaining as the fourth-seeded UMBC Retrievers edged second-seeded Vermont, 14-13, in the America East men’s lacrosse championship game.

The Retrievers (6-8), who had to win at Hartford on the final day of the regular season to make the four-team field, earned the conference’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2009.

“I am really proud of our guys’ resiliency all season,” UMBC coach Ryan Moran said. “What you saw on the field today was just not an isolated incident… I was extremely happy to see them rewarded on the biggest stage.”

Patschorke, a sophomore attackman from Severna Park, was one of three UMBC players to score four goals, earning tournament MVP honors. Junior attackmen Ryan Frawley and Brett McIntyre also scored four goals for the victors.

Frawley and seniors Billy Nolan (Arundel) and Gunnar Schimoler (South River) joined Patschorke on the All-Tournament team.

The Retrievers erased a 10-6 third quarter deficit with a five-goal scoring run to take an 11-10 lead on a McIntyre goal with 8:21 remaining.

No. 12 Towson 16, Drexel 14: The Tigers pulled away from Drexel and held on late, earning the Colonial Athletic Association title at UMass’ Garber Field.

The CAA title was the fourth for Towson (11-4) in the last five seasons and eighth overall. With a combined 34 goals in the two tournament games, the Tigers set a CAA Championship record for most combined goals. Towson’s 18 goals in its semifinal win over Delaware also set a single-game championship record.

With a combined six goals and five assists, Towson attackman Brendan Sunday was named the CAA Championship Most Outstanding Player. The senior was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Timmy Monahan, Zach Goodrich (Kent Island) and goalie Tyler Canto, who had 17 saves.

Salisbury 13, York 7: Brandon Warren (17-1, Calvert Hall) made 16 saves to lead the Sea Gulls (19-1) over the host Spartans (17-2) to claim the Capital Athletic Conference championship. The victory marked the 22nd league title for Salisbury.

State women

York 13, Salisbury 11: Taylor Poore scored four goals, but the host Sea Gulls () fell to the Spartans () in the Capital Athletic Conference championship. Tied 9-9 midway in the second half, York went on a 3-0 run to take the lead for good.

Gettysburg 17, Washington College 8: Lauren Brenner, Colleen Keefe (Notre Dame Prep) and Aubrey Robinson each scored twice, but the Shorewomen (12-6) fell to the Bullets (16-1) in a Centennial Conference semifinal at Franklin & Marshall. Gettysburg opened with a 7-0 run and rolled.

Lebanon Valley 10, Stevenson 5: The Dutchmen (11-7) scored five goals per half and beat the host Mustangs (15-4) in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship. Freshman Caroline Murphy and Dana Stevens (River Hill) each finished with a goal and an assist for Stevenson.

Nation men

No. 4 Virginia 10, No. 8 Notre Dame 4: Dox Aitken had a hat trick and Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) scored twice to lead the host Cavaliers (13-3) past the Fighting Irish (8-6) in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. Virginia claimed its 18th conference title and first since 2010.

Richmond 15, No. 11 High Point 7: The Spiders (10-6) went on a 10-3 run in the second half to upset the host Panthers (13-3) in the Southern Conference championship. Ryan Lanchbury, Teddy Hatfield and Nick D'Amaro each had three goals for Richmond, which won its second straight league title.

No. 17 Georgetown 12, No. 14 Denver 9: Daniel Bucaro scored four goals and Jake Carraway (St. Mary’s) had two goals and two assists as the Hoyas (13-4) upset the host Pioneers (10-5) in the Big East championship. Georgetown took a 6-2 lead in the first quarter and never trailed.

Robert Morris 11, Hobart 10: Ryan Smith had three goals and an assist to lead the Colonials (9-7) past the Statesmen (11-5) in the Northeast championship at Mount St. Mary’s. Corson Kealey scored the eventual game-winner for an 11-9 lead with 1:48 left to play.

Nation women

Georgetown 9, No. 13 Denver 8, 2OT: Francesca Whitehurst (Roland Park) capped a 5-0 run by scoring the game-winner with 4:02 left in the second overtime as the Hoyas (11-8) upset the Pioneers (14-3) in the Big East championship at Marquette. Georgetown’s Michaela Bruno scored the tying goal with 9:51 left in regulation. Denver scored eight goals in the first half before being held scoreless the rest of the way.