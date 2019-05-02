College lacrosse roundup (May 2): Johns Hopkins men upset Maryland in Big Ten semifinals

State men

No. 16 Johns Hopkins 12, No. 5 Maryland 7: The Blue Jays (8-6) won their second straight game over the Terps (11-4) in less than a week, securing a victory in the Big Ten semifinal to advance to Saturday’s title game and strengthen their NCAA tournament hopes.

No. 1 Penn State 18, Rutgers 6: The Nittany Lions (13-1) used a 7-0 run over three quarters to pull away and beat the host Scarlet Knights (7-8) in a Big Ten semifinal. The victory marked Penn State’s second straight win over Rutgers. The Nittany Lions won, 14-13, in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Grant Ament and TJ Malone scored four goals apiece and Mac O’Keefe had a hat trick for Penn State, which advanced to Saturday’s league championship game against Hopkins at Rutgers.

Drexel 15, No. 13 Massachusetts 12: Ross Blumenthal (Friends) made 11 saves and the Dragons (7-7) upset the host Minutemen (10-5) in a Colonial Athletic Association semifinal. The victory advances Drexel to the league title game for the first time since 2014.

The Dragons took a 9-2 lead and held on to win. Drexel’s Matthew Varian had three goals and three assists. Other three-goal scorers for the Dragons included Marshall King and Collin Mailman.

State women

No. 17 Stony Brook 17, UMBC 5: Grayson Corbett (Wilde Lake) tied the game at 1 early in the first half for the Retreivers (6-12). The host Seawolves (14-4) answered with a 10-0 run in an America East Conference semifinal. Corbett finished with three goals.

Albany 20, New Hampshire 16: The Great Danes (11-6) used an 8-0 run that spanned both halves to take control and beat the Wildcats (10-7) in an America East Conference semifinal at Stony Brook. Albany’s Madison Conway and New Hampshire’s Devan Miller had six goals each. The Great Danes face the host Seawolves in Saturday’s league championship at 4 p.m.

Other scores

STATE MEN

Northeast semifinals

Robert Morris 13, Mount St. Mary’s 12, OT

Sacred Heart vs. Hobart, late

STATE WOMEN

Northeast semifinals

Mount St. Mary’s 18, Bryant 4

Wagner 14, Robert Morris 13

Patriot League semifinals

No. 11 Loyola Maryland 20, Colgate 12

Army West Point vs. 16 Navy, late

NATION MEN

Big East semifinals

No. 17 Georgetown 14, Providence 13

20 Villanova at 14 Denver, late

Southern semifinals

No. 11 High Point 17, Jackonsville 3

Richmond vs. Air Force, late

NATION WOMEN

AAC semifinals

No. 19 Florida 19, Vanderbilt 10

Cincinnati 13, Temple 9

Big East semifinals

No. 13 Denver 15, Villanova 5

Georgetown 17, Marquette 10