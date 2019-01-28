Maryland leads Baltimore-area men’s programs in preseason Inside Lacrosse media poll

The Maryland men’s lacrosse team, coming off an appearance in the NCAA Division I tournament semifinals, leads the Baltimore-area schools in the 2019 preseason Inside Lacrosse media poll revealed Monday.

But Loyola Maryland is just barely behind.

The Terps — who went 14-4 last spring, captured the Big Ten regular-season championship, and fell to Duke, 13-8, in the semifinals — rank third in the poll, trailing reigning national champion Yale at No. 1 and runner-up Duke at No. 2.

The Greyhounds — who compiled a 13-4 record, collected their third straight Patriot League title and lost to Yale, 8-7, in the NCAA quarterfinals — rank fourth.

Cornell is fifth, Virginia is sixth, and Johns Hopkins is seventh. The Blue Jays finished with a 12-5 mark, captured their second Big Ten tournament crown in four years and lost to Duke, 14-9, in the quarterfinals.

Denver at No. 8, Penn State at No. 9 and Syracuse at No. 10 round out the top 10.

Towson, Navy and UMBC were among 12 teams that received votes.

In the preseason women’s media poll, 2018 national runner-up Boston College is No. 1, receiving 15 of 20 first-place votes, followed by No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 James Madison, the reigning national champion. Stony Brook is No. 5.

The Terps and Dukes were the only other teams to receive first-place votes.

Loyola Maryland is No. 9, Towson is No. 14 and Navy is No. 15.

