After going separate ways for lacrosse, Schneidereith quadruplets ready to be one again

More than three years removed from going their separate ways (largely) for their lacrosse careers, and a little more than one year away from graduating from their respective colleges, Jamie, Lucy, Maggie and Georgia Schneidereith say they are ready to live together again if their postgraduation paths bring them to the same destination.

The quadruplets catapulted to national attention in 2015 after signing to play for three Division I schools.

“I’m always 100 percent in with being with the family,” said Lucy, who — like Jamie, her identical twin — is a midfielder at Drexel. “I’m such a homebody. My sisters are my best friends, so I’m always like, ‘Yes, let’s live together. Let’s do it.’ ”

Added Maggie, an attacker at Johns Hopkins: “I think it’d be fun actually.”

Before that happens though, the juniors are a bit preoccupied with trying to help their teams win conference titles and earn berths in the NCAA tournament.

Jamie, the oldest of the sisters from Lutherville who graduated from Towson High, has started all 13 games for the Dragons (6-7, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association). She has developed into a dual threat, producing 11 points on nine goals and two assists, leading the team in caused turnovers with 13, and ranking third in ground balls with 21.

Lucy, the second oldest, started five games at Drexel before suffering an ankle injury that has sidelined her for the past eight games. Despite her absence, she still ranks sixth on the team in points with 13 and is tied for sixth in goals with 11.

HANDOUT The Schneidereith quadruplets from Towson High — Georgia, Lucy, Maggie, and Jamie — all signed to play lacrosse in college. The Schneidereith quadruplets from Towson High — Georgia, Lucy, Maggie, and Jamie — all signed to play lacrosse in college. (HANDOUT)

Maggie, the third oldest, leads the Blue Jays (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) in goals with 45 and points with 67. Prior to Thursday night’s home game against Penn State, she ranked 11th in the program’s Division I history in career goals with 104.

Georgia, the “baby” of the family, has started all 14 games in goal for Albany (8-6, 4-1 America East). She has compiled a 12.63 goals-against average and a .443 save percentage.

Keeping tabs on each sister’s progress is not terribly easy when taking into account the schoolwork, the lacrosse practices and games, and a social life each must juggle. But there are ways, according to Georgia.

“Social media is a beautiful thing,” she quipped. “It really does help me. I can Snapchat them, I can text them, I can FaceTime them. And then when it comes to the games, you can stream games pretty much anywhere you are. I can stream them on the bus when I’m coming home.”

While some people might have anticipated that the quadruplets would agree to enroll at the same university, Maggie was the first one to commit to Johns Hopkins in December 2014. The following summer, Jamie and Lucy signed with Drexel, and Georgia opted for Albany that fall.

Lucy Schneidereith The Schneidereith quadruplets — from left, Georgia, Maggie, Jamie and Lucy — pose for a photo as young children. The Schneidereith quadruplets — from left, Georgia, Maggie, Jamie and Lucy — pose for a photo as young children. (Lucy Schneidereith)

The decision to go their separate ways has been a blessing for each sister’s individual growth.

“I think it was a really good opportunity for us to be alone and not be all together,” said Jamie, who will live with Lucy for the first time in the fall in an off-campus house with three friends. “We go to the same school, so it’s a little different for us. But I think it had pushed us to go out on our own and think for ourselves. Some people might not feel the same way about that because they want to stay home and they want to stay with what’s comfortable for them. I think we also know that it was comfortable for us, too. So we had to put ourselves out there and do something different that maybe scared us. We’re used to walking into a new setting and having three best friends right there with us. So it’s helped us really take a risk and go outside of our comfort zone.”

Georgia acknowledged that of the four, she was the most interested in playing for the same program with her sisters.

“But it all kind of worked out for the best because I think getting the opportunity to go out and do our own thing, it was something that we all really needed,” she said.

Their father, Wilbur Schneidereith — who passed on his love of lacrosse to his daughters after playing the sport for St. Paul’s varsity team and Towson University’s club — said he and his wife, Jenny, have noticed a change in their daughters’ attitudes toward each other.

“They’ve always been independent kids, but they have grown closer to each other and appreciate each other more now because when they’re not around each other all the time now, they’ve kind of realized how nice it was to have sisters doing the same thing,” said Wilbur Schneidereith, who said he has put 86,000 miles on his 2016 Subaru Outback traveling to the girls’ games. “I think all of them going off on their own has made them realize that they can’t wait to get back together.”

While Lucy said she talks to Maggie via video almost every night, the quadruplets acknowledged they have gone weeks without communicating. But Jamie said the sisters don’t feel a need to text each other as much as some might think.

“I think it’s because we know that when we see each other next, we’ll just pick up where we left off,” she said.

The quadruplets usually return home to see their parents and relatives for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the occasional free weekend. They were in town a couple weeks ago to celebrate their paternal grandmother’s birthday and will spend a portion of the upcoming weekend together after Jamie, Lucy and the Dragons visit Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Sunday at noon.

When they are able to spend time together, the foursome can be found either eating at Chipotle, playing with their 8-year-old yellow Labrador named Charlie, or watching episodes of “This Is Us” or “The Office.”

Maggie said the moments during the school year are often too brief.

“The distance between us has definitely made us want to come back together,” she said. “Not that we didn’t want to be together, but we kind of needed time to find our independence.”

Although Maggie and Georgia are undecided about their majors, Jamie intends to pursue a career in finance, while Lucy will go into nursing. Wilbur Schneidereith said his daughters are growing up quickly.

“They’ve all had to make mistakes and learn from them,” he said. “They can call and talk to us about things, but individually, they’ve had to figure it out for themselves. We’ve kind of always been that way with them. I think they’ve all grown, especially as they’ve gone into their separate fields. Jamie and Lucy being identical twins, it’s been interesting seeing them go totally separate ways with their majors. They are very different even though they are identical twins, but I think it’s great that they’re starting to think about the next step in their life.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com