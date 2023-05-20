Salisbury men’s lacrosse reaches NCAA Division III semifinals | ROUNDUP

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of this week’s local college lacrosse games.

This story will be updated.

Division I women

Northwestern 16, Loyola Maryland 6: The host Wildcats (19-1) used an 8-1 run in the first half to surge past the Greyhounds (19-3) in an NCAA quarterfinal Thursday. Izzy Scane scored a game-high seven goals for No. 1 seed Northwestern. No. 8 seed Loyola was led by Chase Boyle and Sydni Black with two goals each. Lauren Spence made eight saves for the Greyhounds, who made their second straight NCAA quarterfinal appearance and finished with the second-most victories in school history.

Division III men

Salisbury 12, Washington & Lee 9: The host Sea Gulls (21-1) used a 4-0 run that spanned both halves to pull away from the Generals (18-5) in an NCAA quarterfinal Saturday. Salisbury was led by Cross Ferrara with a game-high four goals and Jack Dowd with a hat trick. The Sea Gulls will host the winner of Tufts vs. Lynchburg in Sunday’s semifinal.