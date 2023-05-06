Towson women’s lacrosse falls to Stony Brook in CAA final; Loyola Maryland men rally to reach Patriot League final | ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of this week’s local college lacrosse games.

Division I men

Loyola Maryland 12, No. 15 Boston University 11: Adam Poitras scored the tying goal with 3:21 left and the game-winner with 2:38 left in a come-from-behind victory by the visiting Greyhounds (8-7) over the Terriers (10-3) in a Patriot League semifinal Friday night. Loyola was down 8-1 with 7:50 left in the first half before staging a second-half comeback that included a 7-0 run that spanned the halves. Poitras and Evan James both finished with four goals for the Greyhounds, who will face No. 12 Army, a 19-13 winner over Lehigh, in the tournament final Sunday at noon.

Delaware 11, Towson 8: The Tigers’ 3-0 lead evaporated and the host Blue Hens (11-4) won a Colonial Athletic Association semifinal Thursday. Delaware strung together two 4-2 runs in the second quarter and third quarter to pull ahead. Kyle Berkeley (Maryland) scored a game-high four goals for Towson (6-9).

Marist 19, Mount St. Mary’s 7: The Red Foxes (9-7) set the tone early with a 7-1 run and defeated the Mountaineers (8-8) in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal in Riverdale, New York, on Thursday. Kelly Gouin scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s.

Loyola Maryland 12, Navy 7: Evan James scored a game-high six goals to lead the visiting Greyhounds (8-7) over the Midshipmen (8-8) in a Patriot League quarterfinal Tuesday. Navy was led by Henry Tolker (Loyola Blakefield), Xavier Arline and Patrick Skalniak with two goals each.

Division II men

Mercy 15, Frostburg State 9: The visiting Bobcats (13-5) fell to the Mavericks (14-3) in the East Coast Conference championship game Saturday for the second consecutive year. Bubba Love (Westminster) scored three goals for Frostburg State, which took a 4-3 lead with 6:14 left in the first half before allowing six straight goals.

Frostburg State 21, Roberts Wesleyan 13: The host Bobcats broke a 5-5 tie with a 7-2 run in the second quarter and beat the Redhawks (9-5) in an East Coast Conference semifinal Wednesday. Frostburg State was led by Austin Sipes with five goals and an assist, Owen McCallum (Manchester Valley) with four goals and two assists, Jake Bowman with three goals and four assists and Bubba Love (Westminster) with three goals and five assists.

Division III men

St. Mary’s 17, SUNY-Morrisville 10: Walker Krizman scored four goals to lead the host Seahawks (14-5) over the Mustangs (9-5) in the United East Conference championship game Saturday. It’s the second straight conference title for St. Mary’s.

York (Pa.) 14, Stevenson 9: Will Harnick scored four goals as the host Spartans (14-5) raced to a 9-2 lead and held off the Mustangs (11-8) in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship game Saturday. Cam Leydig scored three goals to lead Stevenson.

Salisbury 23, Montclair State 7: The host Sea Gulls (17-1) opened with an 11-0 run and routed the Red Hawks (10-8) in a Coast-To-Coast Conference semifinal Friday. Cross Ferrara scored a game-high six goals for Salisbury.

Stevenson 17, Eastern 13: The host Mustangs went on a 12-4 run in the second half to beat the Eagles (9-9) in a MAC Commonwealth semifinal Wednesday. Shane Ford and Grant Zick each scored four goals for Stevenson.

St. Mary’s 21, Hilbert 3: The host Seahawks opened with an 18-0 run and routed the Hawks (3-9) in a United East semifinal Wednesday. Joshua Martel (North County) had five goals and PJ Fenchak (Towson) and Walker Krizman each had three goals for St. Mary’s.

Division I women

No. 11 Stony Brook 19, Towson 4: Ellie Masera had five goals and three assists as the Seawolves rolled past the host Tigers in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game Saturday. Milana Zizakovic, Gabby Garrett, Valerie Thompson and Katie McCormick each scored for Towson, which was seeking its first CAA title since 2016.

No. 10 Maryland 15, No. 23 Rutgers 9: The Terps (14-5) scored the first eight goals to take control and beat the Scarlet Knights (8-9) at Ohio State in a Big Ten semifinal Thursday. Eloise Clevenger (Marriotts Ridge) had a career-tying four goals and Chrissy Thomas had a career-high six assists for Maryland.

No. 9 Loyola Maryland 19, Lehigh 3: The host Greyhounds (16-2) took a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and routed the Mountain Hawks (12-6) in a Patriot League semifinal Thursday. Loyola was led by Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) and Sydni Black with four goals each and Georgia Latch with three goals.

Towson 9, Drexel 6: The host Tigers (11-6) went on a 2-0 run in the second quarter to pull ahead of the Dragons (12-5) in a Colonial Athletic Association semifinal Thursday. Blair Pearre (McDonogh) scored a game-high four goals and Lindsey Marshall (Catonsville) had three goals for the Tigers. Both players scored back-to-back goals.

No. 25 Navy 20, Boston University 13: The host Mids (13-5) had eight players score and beat the Terriers (9-9) in a Patriot League quarterfinal Sunday. Navy was led by Emily Messinese (Gerstell) with five goals and an assist, Ava Yovino with with two goals and three assists and Lola Leone and Charlotte Ryan each with a hat trick.

Lehigh 20, Holy Cross 8: Olivia Memeger had a game-high five goals to lead the host Mountain Hawks (12-5) over the Crusaders (7-11) in a Patriot League quarterfinal on Sunday. Lehigh started the second half with a 6-2 run.

Niagara 14, Mount St. Mary’s 10: The host Purple Eagles (12-6) broke a 6-6 first-half tie by outscoring the Mount (4-13), 8-4, in the second half in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal Sunday. Mount St. Mary’s was led by Erin Anderson (Westminster) with four goals and Anna Salerno (Patterson Mill) with three goals.

Division II women

Frostburg State 17, Davis & Elkins 0: The host Bobcats (11-7) took a 10-0 lead in the first half and shut out the Senators (4-14) in a Mountain East Conference semifinal Wednesday. Frostburg State was led by Neila Haney with five goals and Lilly Stephens with four.

Frostburg State 21, Davis & Elkins 3: The host Bobcats (10-7, 9-1 Mountain East Conference) opened with a 4-0 run, steadily built the lead and routed the Senators (4-13, 4-6) on Sunday. Frostburg State was led by Neila Haney with four goals.

Division III women

Salisbury 14, Christopher Newport 8: Erin Scannell scored four goals and Caroline Knight added three to lead the host Sea Gulls (14-3) over the Captains (11-8) in the Coast-To-Coast Conference championship game Saturday. It’s the third straight C2C title for Salisbury, which has won 18 of the past 19 conference crowns dating to 2003.

St. Mary’s def. Lancaster Bible: Friday’s game between the Chargers (3-11) and host Seahawks (10-7) in a United East semifinal was declared a no contest. St. Mary’s was declared the winner and advances to the league championship.

Gettysburg 18, Washington College 7: The host Bullets (15-3) took a 11-1 lead in the first half and defeated the Shorewomen (10-8) in the Centennial Conference championship game Friday. Tobin Chambers (Broadneck) scored twice for Washington College. Julia Daly had a game-high four goals for Gettysburg.

Salisbury 22, Warren Wilson 0: The host Sea Gulls (13-3) took a 12-0 lead in the first half and shut out the Owls (5-7) in a Coast to Coast Conference semifinal Wednesday. Salisbury was led by Abby Lantos with three goals and an assist, Kiersten Hartman (Franklin) with three goals, Ellery Stamp with two goals and an assist and Grace Doyle with two goals and an assist.

Washington College 18, Ursinus 11: Ellie Morrall scored a game-high seven goals to lead the host Shorewomen (10-7) over the Bears (9-9) in a Centennial Conference semifinal Wednesday. Morrall scored with 9:45 left in the third quarter to give Washington College the lead, 9-8, and it never trailed again.

Messiah 10, Stevenson 6: The host Falcons (15-2) built a five-goal lead in the first half and outlasted the Mustangs (7-11) in a Middle Atlantic Commonwealth Conference semifinal Wednesday. Stevenson got two goals each from Marisa Massimini (Catonsville), Kara Yarusso and Kellyann Coccia (Harford Tech).

Bryn Athyn 19, Notre Dame Maryland 1: Sarah Generoso (Catholic) scored the lone goal with 5:48 left in the first half for the visiting Gators (3-11), who fell to the Lions (10-2) in Colonial States Athletic Conference semifinal Wednesday. Bryn Athyn led 11-0 before Generoso’s goal.