No. 3 Maryland men’s lacrosse beats No. 5 Rutgers, 13-9; Johns Hopkins men fall to Penn State | ROUNDUP

Jared Bernhardt had four goals and two assists and the Maryland men’s lacrosse team’s defense held firm in a 13-9 victory over No. 5 Rutgers on Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Logan Wisnauskas and Kyle Long added two goals and two assists each, and Bubba Fairman also had two goals for the Terps (6-0), who won their sixth straight to start the season.
After a four-goal first quarter from the Scarlet Knights (4-2), Maryland’s defense locked in, only allowing five goals in the next 45 minutes. It was the fourth game this season that Maryland held an opponent to under 10 goals.
Trailing 4-1 towards the end of the first quarter, a goal by Anthony DeMaio on the extra-man opportunity with 11 seconds remaining sparked a seven-goal Maryland run. Bernhardt recorded a hat trick in the second quarter, while Daniel Maltz, John Geppert and Kyle Long all scored to push Maryland to an 8-4 lead.
The Scarlet Knights answered before the break and remained within striking distance with the first goal of the second half to make it 8-6. Maryland, however, never allowed Rutgers to get back within one, opening up a four-goal lead on goals from Bernhardt and Fairman before the end of the third quarter.
After two straight Rutgers goals, Fairman helped squash any late runs with a goal at the 8:35 mark.
Long delivered a key play late in the game to set up Maryland’s last goal, making a big hit to force a turnover on the Rutgers clear. Wisnauskas scooped the ground ball and charged right towards the cage to finish a one-on-one opportunity, cementing Maryland’s four-goal victory.
The Terps will be back in action on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Penn State in College Park.
Penn State 11, No. 18 Johns Hopkins 8: The host Nittany Lions broke an 8-8 tie with three straight goals in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back tallies in a 28-second span late in the period, to pull away from the Blue Jays at rain-soaked Panzer Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
After Hopkins (2-4) tied the game at 8 on a goal by Garrett Degnon with 12:52 to play, the Nittany Lions (2-4) got a goal in transition three minutes later from Mac O’Keefe to ignite the deciding spree. The 9-8 score held for more than five minutes before O’Keefe struck for an extra-man goal with 4:42 remaining, and Jack Traynor added an insurance goal shortly after a non-releasable penalty expired just under 30 seconds later.
Penn State scored the final four goals of the first half with all four coming in a five-minute span midway through the second quarter to take a 7-4 lead at the break.
Johns Hopkins scored four of the first five goals of the second half to force the 8-8 tie early in the fourth quarter. Degnon and Joey Epstein scored early in the third quarter to pull the Blue Jays within one, 7-6, before TJ Malone and Cole Williams traded goals in the final five minutes of the third quarter to make it 8-7 Penn State entering the final period.
Degnon got inside his defender from the wing to force the fifth and final tie of the game at 8 at the 12:52 mark, but it was the back-to-back O’Keefe goals that proved to the be the difference.
O’Keefe led Penn State with four goals and one assist, while Malone added two goals and two assists. Colby Kneese was strong in goal for the Nittany Lions as he posted 15 saves and Gerard Arceri won 15 of 19 faceoffs to help fuel the win.
Johns Hopkins goal two goals apiece from Jacob Angelus, Williams, Epstein and Degnon and Jack Keogh had two assists. The Blue Jays held a slight advantage in ground balls (39-35) and the shots were even (39-39).
Latest College Lacrosse
Johns Hopkins will return to action Sunday when the Blue Jays host Michigan at Homewood Field at noon, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPNU.