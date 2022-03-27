No. 13 Rutgers women edge No. 20 Johns Hopkins, 12-11, on late goal | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action on Sunday, March 27:

Division I women

No. 13 Rutgers 12, No. 20 Johns Hopkins 11: Taralyn Naslonski scored the game-winner with six seconds left to lift the host Scarlet Knights (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) over the Blue Jays (5-5, 0-2). The game featured five ties. Hopkins led 7-5 in the first half before being outscored 7-4 in the second half. Shelby Harrison (St. Mary’s) had four goals and Madison McPherson had three goals for the Blue Jays, who travel to UMBC on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

No. 7 Loyola Maryland 23, Boston University 5: The Greyhounds just keep winning. Livy Rosenzweig (5 goals, 2 assists) and Georgia Latch (3 goals, 3 assists) led Loyola (9-0, 2-0 Patriot League) to a commanding victory over the visiting Terriers (0-9, 0-3) on Saturday.

Rosenzweig’s seven-point performance moved her into fifth place on the NCAA Division I all-time record for career assists (195) and 16th for career points (363). Latch had her second six-point effort.

Loyola will travel to No. 5 Syracuse on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

No. 17 Navy 11, Lehigh 7: The host Mids (8-2, 2-0 Patriot League) dug their way out of a 3-0 hole with a strong second-half performance, going on a 7-1 run to beat the Mountain Hawks (3-6, 0-2). Reagan Roelofs and Charlotte Ryan each had a hat trick for Navy. The Mids have won four of their past five games and travel to Lafayette on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Towson 11, Georgetown 7: Blair Pearre (McDonogh) scored four goals and Kerri Lucci had three goals to lead the host Tigers (3-5) over the Hoyas (5-5). Towson used two 3-0 runs to take a 6-3 lead with 14:02 left in the first half.

Bryant 14, Mount St. Mary’s 10: The host Bulldogs (4-2) opened with a 7-4 run and never trailed. The Mount fell to 6-4. Bryant’s Kenna Kaut and Mount St. Mary’s Dani Donoghue each scored five goals. The Mount will host Merrimack on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division III women

Colby 14, Salisbury 13, OT: Annie Eddy (4 goals) scored with 20 seconds left in overtime as the Mules (6-1) spoiled the Sea Gulls’ (9-1) bid for a perfect regular-season record at USA Lacrosse in Sparks. Salisbury trailed 13-8 going into the fourth before going on a 5-0 run. Delaney Hill (Mount de Salels) scored twice during the run and Emma Skoglund had the tying goal with 37 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Juniata 19, Goucher 7: Julia Gazzola scored six goals, but the visiting Gophers (1-8, 0-1 Landmark Conference) fell to the Eagles (8-1, 1-0) for their fourth straight loss. Sydney Lewis (Carver) made 12 saves.

Franklin & Marshall 20, McDaniel 10: The host Diplomats (7-1, 1-0 Centennial Conference) opened with an 8-2 run and cruised past the Green Terror (5-3, 0-1). Emma Miller (Marriotts Ridge) and Emily Sheppard each had a hat trick for McDaniel, which lost its third straight.

Montclair State 17, Hood 5: The visiting Red Hawks (4-4) held the Blazers (4-4) to one goal in the first half. The loss ended a three-game winning streak. Hood got goals from Rebecca Turner, Jess Lyons (Gerstell), Liz Connelly, Mackenzi Wright and Katy Przybocki.

Stevenson 13, Stevens 11: The visiting Mustangs (4-4) broke a 7-7 tie with a 5-1 run in the third quarter and beat the Ducks (8-1). Caroline Murphy had five goals and two assists to lead Stevenson, which has won two straight and hosts Rowan on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s 20, Wells 0: Hailey Betch (Severna Park) scored three goals and Lucy Gussio (Notre Dame Prep) and Susanna Schmidt each scored two goals as the host Seahawks (5-3) shut out the Express (1-5). St. Mary’s has won its past three games by scoring 20 or more goals. The Seahawks travel to Medaille on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Washington College 14, Muhlenberg 10: Morgan Sutherland (Liberty), Sydney Allender (Mount de Sales) and Abby Laubach each had a hat trick to lead the host Shorewomen (3-5, 1-0 Centennial) over the Mules (6-1, 0-1). Muhlenberg cut the lead to 8-7 in the first half before the Shorewomen went on a 6-3 run.

Division I men

No. 18 Denver 12, Towson 9: Evan Long (McDonogh) made 19 saves, but the visiting Tigers (3-6) fell to the Pioneers (5-4). Long’s totals are the third-most under coach Shawn Nadelen since 2012. A strong first-half performance gave Towson a 7-3 lead at the break. Denver answered with a 9-2 run in the second half. Johns Hopkins transfer Luke Shilling (Boys’ Latin) and Maryland transfer Nick DeMaio each scored twice for the Tigers. Jack Hannah led all scorers with six goals for the Pioneers.

Navy 14, Holy Cross 8: Henry Tolker (Loyola Blakefield) scored four goals and Jon Jarosz (Severn) had three goals to lead the host Mids (6-3, 2-1 Patriot League) over the Crusaders (0-8, 0-4) for their third straight win. Navy used a 5-3 run in the second quarter to build its lead. Navy travels to No. 12 Boston University on Saturday at noon.

Mount St. Mary’s 14, Sacred Heart 13: Griffin McGinley tied a career-high 21 saves and the visiting Mount (4-6, 1-1 Northeast Conference) held on to beat the Pioneers (3-4, 1-1). The victory ended a four-game losing streak. The McMahon brothers teamed up on what proved to be the game-winning goal as Jared fed Connor for a 14-12 lead with 3:05 left. Sacred Heart drew to within one goal with 20 seconds left. Mount St. Mary’s travels to Merrimack on Saturday at 1 p.m.

John Hopkins 15, Michigan 12: The host Blue Jays (5-5, 1-0 Big East) used a 5-1 run in the second quarter to take control. The Wolverines fell to 7-3, 0-1. Jacob Angelus and Garrett Degnon each scored three goals for Hopkins, which faces host No. 7 Rutgers next Sunday at 7 p.m.

Binghamton 12, UMBC 8: Brett Baucia (Archbishop Spalding) scored all three of his goals during a 5-0 run in the second half, but the rally came up short for the visiting Retrievers (2-4). Kevin Winkoff had four goals for the Bearcats (4-4), who took control on a 4-0 run in the first half. UMBC heads to Vermont on Saturday at noon.

Division II men

Roberts Wesleyan 12, Frostburg State 11: Hunter Lemieux scored the game-winning goal with 51 seconds left in overtime to lift the host Redhawks (7-1, 2-0 East Coast Conference) over the Bobcats (3-4, 0-1). Frostburg State’s Jake Bowman scored the tying goal with 2:40 left in regulation to force overtime. Gavin Schattall (Hereford), Joey Boros, Bubba Love (Westminster) and Matthew Ward all scored twice for the Bobcats.

Division III men

Salisbury 25, Whittier 5: The host Sea Gulls (10-0) extended their lead with a 15-2 run in the second half over the Poets (7-2). Cross Ferrara scored six goals, while Jack Dowd, Jarrett Bromwell and Logan Posner (St. Paul’s) added four each for Salisbury. The Sea Gulls will host Stevenson on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Hood 11, Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham 10, OT: Robbie Wiley scored the game-tying and game-winning goals to lift the host Blazers (5-3) over the Devils (2-5). Wiley, who finished with three goals, scored with 27 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and two minutes left in overtime to win. Hood travels to Lebanon Valley on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Goucher 16, Juniata 7: Jared Halverson had four goals and four assists to lead the host Gophers (2-8, 1-0 Landmark Conference) past the Eagles (1-7, 0-1). Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) and Jack McDermott each scored three goals for Goucher.

St. Mary’s 19, Hilbert 0: Walker Krizman and Billy Higgins each scored three goals as the host Seahawks (8-1, 1-0 United East) shut out the Hawks (1-3, 0-1) for their third straight win. St. Mary’s heads to SUNY Morrisville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Franklin & Marshall 16, McDaniel 8: The host Diplomats (8-1, 1-0 Centennial Conference) increased their lead with a 7-1 run in the third quarter. Dom Calderoni and Patrick Fegan each scored twice for the Green Terror (4-5, 0-1). McDaniel travels to Dickinson on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg 13, Washington College 8: The host Shoremen (1-5, 0-1 Centennial Conference) fell behind early, 7-2, and couldn’t recover. The Mules improved to 5-2, 1-0. Mac Hale and Ewan Temple each had two goals for Washington College.