College lacrosse roundup: No. 7 Loyola Maryland, No. 15 Johns Hopkins men win

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse games from around the state this week.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement

Division I men

No. 7 Loyola Maryland 15, Lafayette 11: Matthew Minicus had a natural hat trick during a 4-0 run and the host Greyhounds (4-1, 1-0 Patriot League) beat the Leopards (2-4, 0-1) on Saturday. Minicus finished with a game-high four goals and Davis Lindsey added three for Loyola. The Greyhounds travel to No. 6 Duke on Friday.

No. 15 Johns Hopkins 15, No. 12 Saint Joseph’s 14: Dylan Bauer gave the host Blue Jays (4-2) a 15-12 lead with 10:30 left to play and Hopkins held on to beat the Hawks (3-1) on Saturday. Garrett Degnon had four goals for the Blue Jays.

Advertisement

Monmouth 8, Mount St. Mary’s 7, OT: Matt Karsian scored the game-winner on an assist from Luke Cole with 3:12 left in overtime to lift the visiting Hawks (4-1) over the Mountaineers (1-5) on Saturday. Kyle Cullen scored the game-tying goal for the Mount with 6:28 left in regulation.

Towson at UMBC: Saturday’s game between the Tigers (1-3) and host Retrievers (3-0) was postponed because of a power outage. A makeup date has not been announced yet.

No. 7 Loyola Maryland 12, Towson 11, OT: Adam Poitras scored the game-winner with 2:39 left in overtime to lift the visiting Greyhounds over the Tigers on Wednesday. Towson’s Nick DeMaio (Maryland) completed his hat trick with 2:39 left in regulation to force overtime. The Tigers won 18 of 27 faceoffs.

UMBC 13, St. Bonaventure 4: Jayson Tingue made eight saves and the host Retrievers beat the Bonnies (1-4) on Wednesday. UMBC was led by Mateo Brown (Mount Hebron) with four goals and Allen Hockenberry (St. Mary’s) with three goals and two assists.

Advertisement

Division III men

Advertisement

Juniata at Hood: Saturday’s game between the Eagles (2-2) and host Blazers (3-0) was postponed. A makeup date has not been announced yet.

McDaniel 14, Goucher 4: Dom Calderoni and Jason Fritz each scored four goals to lead the host Green Terror (2-1) over the Gophers on Wednesday. Justin Lugo made 12 saves for Goucher.

Stevenson 14, Catholic 3: Justin Scorese made 17 saves and the host Mustangs beat the Cardinals (1-3) on Wednesday. Josh Brannan and Shane Ford each scored three goals for Stevenson.

St. Mary’s 20, Marymount 8: The host Seahawks went on an 11-2 run in the first half and beat the Saints (1-2) on Wednesday. Aiden Doyle (Broadneck) scored a game-high six goals and Billy Higgins had a hat trick for St. Mary’s.

Washington College 14, Elizabethtown 11: Ewan Temple and Connor Garrison each scored three goals to lead the host Shoremen over the Blue Jays (1-2) on Wednesday. The game featured four ties, but Washington College never trailed.

Hood 14, Methodist 4: The Blazers went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Monarchs (1-2) in Virginia Beach on Sunday. Rio Muldoon and Bryan Seavey each had a hat trick for Hood.

Advertisement

Division I women

Navy 15, Oregon 9: Maggie DeFabio scored four goals and Charlotte Ryan added three to lead the host Mids (3-2) over the Ducks (2-2) on Friday. Navy extended its two-goal lead with a 4-0 run in the third quarter.

Advertisement

No. 12 James Madison 8, No. 5 Maryland 7: The visiting Terps (3-2) went on a 3-0 run over the final seven minutes, but the rally came up short on Wednesday. Libby May (Hereford) scored twice during the run. Eloise Clevenger (Marriotts Ridge) and Hannah Leubecker each scored twice for Maryland. The Dukes improved to 4-1.

No. 8 Loyola Maryland 15, No. 23 Penn 7: The host Greyhounds opened with a 6-0 run and beat the Quakers (2-1) on Wednesday. Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) had five goals, Sydni Black had four goals and four assists and Georgia Latch had three goals and an assist for Loyola.

No. 19 Johns Hopkins 13, Georgetown 4: The visiting Blue Jays opened with a 4-0 run and closed the game on a 5-0 run to beat the Hoyas (2-3) on Wednesday. Maeve Barker had four goals and Maggie Tydings made eight saves for Hopkins.

Delaware 7, UMBC 6: Danielle Livornese scored the game-winner, assisted by Morgan Gore (Arundel), with 1:03 left to play to lift the visiting Blue Hens (4-1) over the Retrievers on Wednesday. Lauren Cremen (Manchester Valley) and Mary Ellis each scored twice for UMBC.

St. Joseph’s 8, Towson 6: The host Hawks (1-4) went on a 5-1 run in the second half in a come-from-behind win over the Tigers on Wednesday. Milana Zizakovic scored twice for Towson.

Towson 17, Arizona State 10: The host Tigers outscored the Sun Devils (1-2), 10-2, in the second half to win on Sunday. Towson’s Milana Zizakovic and Blair Pearre (McDonogh) each scored five goals.

Advertisement

Division III women

Advertisement

Maritime 19, Notre Dame of Maryland 1: The visiting Privateers (1-0) took a 12-0 lead in the first half and rolled past the Gators on Thursday. Jade Stewart (St. Maria Goretti) had the lone goal for Notre Dame.

Hood 14, Goucher 1: Abby Burnette had a hat trick to lead the host Blazers over the Gophers on Wednesday. Bella McKinney had the only goal for Goucher.

York (Pa.) 14, Washington College 9: The visiting Shorewomen fell behind early before matching the Spartans (1-0) goal-for-goal in the second half on Wednesday. Ellie Morrall had four goals for Washington College.

Advertisement

Roanoke 16, St. Mary’s 9: The host Maroons (2-0) went on a 4-0 run early in the game to take control on Sunday. Colin Horton had four goals for the Seahawks.