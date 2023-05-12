Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse rolls past UMass, 19-8, in NCAA Tournament first round | ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of this week’s local college lacrosse games.

Division I women

Johns Hopkins 19, UMass 8: The Blue Jays (9-8) asserted control with a 7-1 run in the first quarter and routed the Minutewomen (16-3) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Friday. Hopkins was led by three four-goal scorers: Ashley Mackin, Ava Angello and Campbell Case. The Blue Jays, under the direction of first-year coach and former UMass goalie Tim McCormack, advance to the second round to face second-seeded and host Syracuse on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Division III men

St. Mary’s 10, Merchant Marine 5: Billy Higgins and Walter Krizman each scored back-to-back goals during an early 5-0 run and the host Seahawks (15-5) beat the Mariners (10-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday. Higgins finished with a hat trick.