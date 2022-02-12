No. 9 Maryland women open season with 20-6 win over Saint Joseph’s | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action in Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 11:
State women
No. 9 Maryland 20, Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 6: Aurora Cordingley (Johns Hopkins) scored a game-high five goals to lead the visiting Terps (1-0) over the Hawks (0-1). The last time Maryland scored 20 goals was a 20-3 win over Rutgers on March 30, 2019.
Victoria Hensh (Marriotts Ridge) scored three goals, while Kate Sites (Glenelg Country), LIbby May (Hereford) and Jordyn Lipkin each finished with two for the Terps. Maryland travels to No. 11 Virginia on Friday at 5 p.m. The Cavaliers beat Elon, 20-11, on Friday.
No. 20 Johns Hopkins 15, VCU 6: Shelby Harrison (St. Mary’s) scored four goals and Maeve Barker added three to lead the host Blue Jays (1-0) over the Rams (0-1). Hopkins finished strong on a 6-1 run in the fourth quarter. Kathleen Garvey made four saves for the Blue Jays.
Mount St. Mary’s 14, Towson 11: The visiting Mountaineers (1-0) scored six goals in the second quarter to take control and beat the Tigers (0-1) for the first time in school history. Dani Donoghue scored four goals and Alayna Pagnotta (Glenelg) had four goals and two assists for Mount St. Mary’s. Zoe Hurlburt (Fallston) and Erin Anderson (Westminster) each had two goals and an assist for the Mount.
Halley Koras (Notre Dame Prep) had four goals for Towson.
UMBC 21, Longwood 3: The host Retrievers (1-0) opened with a 9-0 run and routed the Lancers (0-1). UMBC was led by Dymin Gerow with six goals and an assist, while Kolby Weedon (Catonsville) had four goals and an assist and Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) added three goals and an assist. Lexi Roberts (Fallston) had two saves and Isabella Fontana had three saves as they both played a half in net for the Retrievers.
Salisbury 15, Stevenson 5: The visiting Sea Gulls (2-0) turned up the pressure in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 10-1 in a Division III game. Erin Scannell (John Carroll) and Delaney Hill (Mount de Sales) each had a hat trick and Meredith Price (North Harford) and Lily Cavallaro (Hereford) each scored two goals for Salisbury.
Caroline Murphy (Saints Peter & Paul) had a game-high four goals for Stevenson.
State men
No. 16 Delaware 12, Mount St. Mary’s 6: Mount St. Mary’s started its season with an upset victory against Navy last week. On Saturday, the visiting Mountaineers landed with a thud, as the Blue Hens took an early lead and were never threatened.
Delaware (2-0) opened with a 5-0 run and led 6-1 in the first half. The Mount (1-1) regrouped in the second half, but the Blue Hens still outscored them, 6-5. Mount St. Mary’s got goals from Kyle DeCrispino (Mount Saint Joseph), Jake Krieger (John Carroll), Cormac Giblin, Brendan Lantieri and brothers Connor and Jared McMahon. Clay Miller had a hat trick for Delaware.
Both teams had 22 shots on goal, but Delaware had a 45-43 edge in total shots. Mount St. Mary’s travels to Towson on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Latest College Lacrosse
St. Mary’s 15, Guilford 5: Abe Hubbard scored back-to-back opening goals and the Seahawks (1-0) used a 6-0 run to down the Quakers (0-1) in a Division III game at Nansemond Suffolk Academy in Virginia. PJ Fenchak (Towson), Jack Brocato (St. Paul’s), Reece Small (Manchester Valley) and Noah Kellner (Archbishop Curley) each scored two goals for St. Mary’s.