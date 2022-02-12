No. 9 Maryland women open season with 20-6 win over Saint Joseph’s | College lacrosse roundup

UMBC 21, Longwood 3: The host Retrievers (1-0) opened with a 9-0 run and routed the Lancers (0-1). UMBC was led by Dymin Gerow with six goals and an assist, while Kolby Weedon (Catonsville) had four goals and an assist and Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) added three goals and an assist. Lexi Roberts (Fallston) had two saves and Isabella Fontana had three saves as they both played a half in net for the Retrievers.