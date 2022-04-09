Livy Rosenzweig becomes Patriot League’s all-time points leader in Loyola Maryland’s 22-9 win over Colgate | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action around the state on Saturday, April 9.

Division I women

No. 6 Loyola Maryland 22, Colgate 9: Livy Rosenzweig had four goals and an assist to become the Patriot League’s all-time scoring leader with 381 career points. Rosenzweig passed Navy’s Kelly Larkin, who recorded 376 points from 2017 to 2020. Rosenzweig’s point total is 12th in NCAA history. The host Greyhounds (11-1, 4-0) went on a 13-2 run that spanned both halves to beat the Raiders (2-11, 1-4).

Towson 16, Drexel 15, OT: For the second time this week, the Tigers (5-7, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) won in overtime beating visiting Drexel, 16-15, Saturday. Towson upset No. 22 Johns Hopkins, 11-10 in overtime, on Wednesday.

The Tigers led 15-14 when Lucy Schneidereith (Towson) knotted the score for the Dragons (7-6, 2-1) with 4:08 left in regulation. Towson’s Kerri Liucci scored the game-winner unassisted with 5:12 left in overtime. The Tigers were led by Kerri Thornton with four goals and sister Kaitlin Thornton had three goals. Karson Harris had a game-high five goals for Drexel.

No. 24 Navy 16, Boston University 6: Reagan Roelofs scored a game-high five goals and Leelee Denton had a hat trick to lead the host Mids (11-2, 5-0 Patriot League) over the Terriers (1-12, 0-6). The victory was the fourth straight. Navy increased its 3-2 lead with a 7-0 run in the first half. The Mids travel to Holy Cross on Saturday at noon.

Mount St. Mary’s 13, LIU 9: Zoe Hurlburt (Fallston) and Erin Anderson (Westminster) scored five goals each to lead the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 3-1 Northeast Conference) past the Sharks (2-11, 1-3). Mount St. Mary’s took a 9-6 lead in the first half. The Mount will host St. Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Vermont 16, UMBC 8: The host Catamounts (9-3, 2-2 America East) used an 8-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Retrievers (7-6, 1-2). Kolby Weedon (Catonsville) had four goals for UMBC. The Retrievers host Albany on Saturday at noon.

Division III women

Washington College 11, Bryn Mawr 6: Abby Laubach had three goals and an assist and Colleen Keefe (Notre Dame Prep) and Sydney Allender (Mount de Sales) each scored twice to lead the host Shorewomen (4-7, 2-2 Centennial Conference) over the Owls (7-5, 0-4). Washington College opened with a 6-0 run. The Shorewomen travel to Haverford on Saturday.

Stevenson 20, Eastern 1: The host Mustangs (8-4, 3-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) held the Eagles (1-10, 0-4) to one goal in the first quarter and ran away with the game. Stevenson was led by Mary Marc (Mount de Sales) with four goals and an assist, Caroline Murphy with three goals and four assists and McKenna Blick with two goals and two assists. The Mustangs travel to Messiah Wednesday at 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s 25, SUNY Morrisville 0: Kelly Emge (Fallston) had five goals and Lucy Gussio (Notre Dame Prep) had four goals to lead the host Seahawks (7-4, 4-0 United East Conference) over the Mustangs (5-4, 2-1). St. Mary’s led 14-0 in the first half. A total of 14 Seahawks scored at least one goal in the game.

Notre Dame Maryland 18, Keystone 8: Sarah Morales (Catholic) had six goals, Brooke Siebert had five goals and Sarah Generoso (Catholic) had four goals to lead the visiting Gators (4-4, 2-1 Colonial States Athletic Conference) over the Giants (0-8, 0-2). Notre Dame has won its last two games. The Gators opened with a 7-0 run and were never threatened.

Alvernia 13, Hood 10: The visiting Golden Wolves (7-6, 1-3 MAC Commonwealth) broke a 8-8 tie with a 5-2 run in the fourth quarter. The Blazers fell to 4-8, 0-4. Rebecca Turner, Abby Burnette and Jess Lyons (Gerstell) each scored twice for Hood.

Moravian 16, Goucher 4: Sydney Lewis (Carver) made 12 saves, but the visiting Gophers(2-11, 0-3 Landmark Conference) fell to the Greyhounds (6-5, 3-0). The loss was the third straight. Goals scorers for Goucher were Elizabeth Green with two goals and Mackenzie Nase and Emily Burk (Perry Hall) with a goal each.

Division I men

No. 9 Ohio State 12, Johns Hopkins 10: The host Buckeyes (8-3, 2-1 Big Ten) outscored the Blue Jays 4-1 in the fourth quarter to win. Jackson Reid had a game-high five goals for Ohio State. Garrett Degnon led Hopkins with a hat trick. The Blue Jays (5-7, 1-2) led 9-8 going into the fourth quarter. Hopkins hosts Penn State on Saturday at 6 p.m.

UMBC 16, Albany 7: The host Retrievers (3-5, 1-2 America East) ended a three-game slide and set season highs for goals scored. The Great Danes fell to 4-6, 2-2. UMBC was led by Brian Tregoning with three goals and three assists and Mike Doughty (Glenelg) with two goals and four assists. The Retrievers travel to UMass-Lowell on Saturday at noon.

LIU 14, Mount St. Mary’s 10: The visiting Sharks (6-5, 3-1 Northeast Conference) broke a 10-10 tie with a 4-0 run in the fourth quarter. The Mount (4-8, 1-3) was led by Kyle DeCrispino (Mount St. Joseph), Brendan Lantieri, Jared McMahon and Noah Daniels each with two goals. Mount St. Mary’s has lost its past two games and travels to Wagner on Saturday at noon.

Division III men

Salisbury 22, Washington College 8: Jarrett Bromwell scored two goals during an opening 8-0 run and the host Sea Gulls (12-0) beat the Shoremen (1-8) at the War on the Shore-Charles B. Clark Cup. Bromwell finished with a hat trick and Cross Ferrara had a game-high six goals and Logan Posner had five goals for Salisbury. Brady McFalls had a hat trick for Washington College. The Sea Gulls host St. Mary’s Monday at 7 p.m. and the Shoremen host Swarthmore Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Stevenson 13, Eastern 12: The visiting Mustangs (7-4, 3-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) took a 10-9 lead in the third quarter and traded goals with the Eagles (4-8, 2-2) in the fourth quarter to win. The victory was the third straight. Josh Brannan completed his hat trick with 5:29 left in the game for a 13-11 lead. Shane Ford had four goals to lead Stevenson.

Hood 10, Alvernia 5: Alex Dudziak made eight saves and the Blazers’ defense held the host Golden Wolves (1-11, 0-4 MAC Commonwealth) scoreless in the first and third quarters. The win ended a three-game slide. Hood improved to 6-6, 1-3 and Robbie Wiley had three goals.

St. Mary’s 24, Wells 3: The host Seahawks (9-2, 2-0 United East Conference) opened with a 17-0 run and cruised by the Express (3-6, 2-1). Jack Brocato (St. Paul’s) had a game-high five goals and Aiden Doyle (Broadneck) had four goals for St. Mary’s. The Seahawks have won four of their last five games.

Moravian 12, Goucher 5: The visiting Greyhounds (6-3, 2-1 Landmark Conference) used a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Gophers (2-10, 1-2). Jared Heath had three goals for Goucher. The Gophers host Scranton Saturday at 1 p.m.