Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse rallies past Colgate to end three-game skid | ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of this week’s local college lacrosse games.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement

Division I men

Loyola Maryland 17, Colgate 11: After falling behind 5-2, the host Greyhounds (7-7, 4-3 Patriot League) rallied to beat the Raiders (1-9, 1-6) on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak. Matthew Minicus, Evan James and Adam Poitras each scored four goals for Loyola, which scored seven of the final eight goals to pull away.

UMBC 12, New Jersey Institute of Technology 10: Taylor Bohanan scored two goals in the final 6:17 to lead the visiting Retrievers (8-4, 3-3 America East) over the Highlanders (2-9, 0-6) on Saturday. Bohanan finished with a hat trick while Mike Doughty and Brett Baucia each added two goals and two assists for UMBC, which led 7-2 in the second quarter before NJIT stormed back to tie the game at 10 with 7:16 to play.

Advertisement

No. 9 Georgetown 23, Loyola Maryland 7: Tucker Dordevic led the way with five goals while Nicky Solomon added four goals and an assist as the visiting Hoyas (8-3) dominated the Greyhounds on Tuesday for their eighth straight win. Evan James finished with two goals, while Matthew Minicus had two goals and an assist for Loyola.

No. 3 Maryland 11, No. 11 Rutgers 8: The Terps (8-3, 3-1 Big Ten) won their fifth road game in a row Sunday night, ending the Scarlet Knights’ (8-4, 1-3) home winning streak at 16, which was the longest in the nation. Maryland had seven players who scored a goal and six who handed out an assist. Jack Koras, Daniel Maltz, Eric Spanos and Zach Whittier each had two goals, while Koras, Spanos and Whittier each added an assist. Braden Erksa had a career-high tying three assists.

Division II men

Mercyhurst 21, Frostburg State 10: The host Lakers (10-2) raced out to a 7-1 lead and cruised to a win over the Bobcats (10-4) on Saturday. Jake Bowman and Bubba Love each scored two goals for Frostburg State.

Division III men

St. Mary’s 29, Wells 3: Keegan Preis recorded 14 assists and Joshua Martel scored five goals to lead the visiting Seahawks (10-5, 4-0 United East) to a dominant win over the Express (1-8, 1-3) on Saturday.

Advertisement

Salisbury 14, Cabrini 7: Jude Brown recorded five assists and Isaac Thrasher scored three goals to lead the Sea Gulls (13-1) over the visiting Cavaliers (10-4) on Friday. Jack Dowd and Brice Bromwell each finished with two goals and an assist for Salisbury.

Stevenson 21, Eastern 6: Shane Ford scored four goals, Grant Zick finished with three goals and three assists and Ryan Coleman added a goal and three assists to lead the host Mustangs (9-6, 6-0 MAC Commonwealth) over the Eagles (7-8, 4-2) on Friday.

Hood 12, Lebanon Valley 9: The host Blazers outscored the Flying Dutchmen (7-8, 1-5 MAC Commonwealth) 5-0 over the final 18:46 to rally for the victory on Wednesday. Robbie Wiley scored four goals and Bryan Seavey added three goals and an assist for Hood.

Franklin & Marshall 13, Washington College 11: Connor Garrison (three goals) and Brady McFalls (two goals, one assist) led the offense, but the Shoremen fell to the visiting Diplomats (7-6, 3-3 Centennial Conference) on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Stevenson 14, Messiah 9: Shane Ford finished with four goals and an assist and Ryan Coleman, Grant Zick and Andrew Searing each added two goals to lead the visiting Mustangs over the Falcons (9-5, 2-3 MAC Commonwealth) on Tuesday.

Division I women

No. 9 Stony Brook 14, Towson 11: The host Tigers (10-5, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association) rallied to pull within two with 10:18 to go, but the Seawolves (11-3, 6-0) answered with two straight goals to seal the victory on Saturday. Lindsey Marshall had five goals and an assist and Gabby Garrett added two goals and three assists for Towson.

Vermont 12, UMBC 10: The visiting Catamounts (7-7, 3-2 America East) scored six straight goals in the fourth quarter to stun the Retrievers (7-6, 1-4) on Saturday and clinch a spot in the America East Tournament.

Advertisement

Loyola Maryland 21, Bucknell 5: Georgia Latch finished with five goals and three assists, Sydni Black added four goals and one assist and Chase Boyle, Meg Hillman and Anna Ruby all had two goals to lead the visiting Greyhounds over the Bison (6-8, 2-5 Patriot League) on Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins 13, Towson 12, OT: Freshman Ava Angello scored the game-winning goal 1:26 into overtime to lift the host Blue Jays over the Tigers on Tuesday night. Johns Hopkins rallied with three goals in a span of 4:55 in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Angello led the Blue Jays with the five goals, while Bailey Cheetham tied her career high with three assists. Blaire Pearre paced the Tigers with four goals, while Lindsay Marshall added a hat trick and six draws.

Division II women

Charleston (W. Va.) 14, Frostburg State 9: The visiting Bobcats (8-7) pulled within one with 13:05 left on Anna Kearney’s third goal of the game, but the Golden Eagles (7-8) scored five of the final six goals to secure the victory on Friday. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for Frostburg State.

Frostburg State 26, West Virginia Wesleyan 4: Anna Kearney recorded six goals and four assists and Lily Stephens added five goals and one assist to lead host Frostburg State over West Virginia Wesleyan (1-12) on Wednesday.

Frostburg State 25, Alderson Broaddus 1: Anna Kearney finished with four goals and three assists as eight players scored multiple goals for the host Bobcats in a dominant victory over the Battlers (0-8) on Sunday.

Advertisement

Division III women

St. Mary’s 22, Mount Aloysius 0: Colin Horton had five goals and an assist, Hailey Betch finished with four goals and three assists and Erin Carmody added four goals to lead the host Seahawks (8-7, 3-0 United East) to a shutout win over the Mounties (3-7, 2-2) on Saturday. St. Mary’s outshot Mount Aloysius, 41-1.

Dickinson 10, Washington College 8: The visiting Shorewomen (7-7, 3-4 Centennial Conference) scored four straight goals to pull within one with 5:18 to go, but the Red Devils (9-5, 3-4) held on to secure the victory. Ellie Morrall, Ashley Devlin and Morgan Sutherland each scored two goals for Washington College.

Advertisement

Washington College 9, Bryn Mawr 5: Mia Salvatierra (three goals, one assist), Ellie Morrall (three goals) and Tobin Chambers (two goals) led the way for the Shorewomen in a win over the host Owls (6-8, 0-6 Centennial Conference) on Wednesday.

Hood 8, Lebanon Valley 7: The visiting Blazers erased a 7-4 deficit to defeat the Flying Dutchmen (5-10, 2-3 MAC Commonwealth) on Wednesday. MacKenzi Wright finished with two goals and Julia Gregory added two goals to lead Hood.

Salisbury 17, St. Mary’s 5: Emma Skoglund became the 10th Sea Gull to eclipse the 200-point mark as Salisbury defeated the visiting Seahawks on Wednesday. Skoglund finished the game with a season-high six points on five assists and a goal. Colin Horton had two assists and a goal and Bella Dunigan added two goals for St. Mary’s.

Dickinson 15, McDaniel 9: The Red Devils (8-5, 2-4 Centennial Conference) scored six fourth-quarter goals, including four straight, to take their biggest lead en route to a win over the host Green Terror on Wednesday. Emma Miller led McDaniel with two goals and two assists.

Advertisement

Messiah 12, Stevenson 2: Kellyann Coccia scored 15 seconds into the game, but the host Mustangs allowed nine straight goals in a loss to the Falcons (11-2, 4-1 Centennial Conference) on Wednesday.