No. 1 Maryland men stay unbeaten with 20-12 win over Michigan | College lacrosse roundup

Top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse got goals from 10 players in a 20-12 victory over Michigan on Saturday to keep its perfect record alive.

Johns Hopkins transfer Owen Murphy had four goals and Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) had three goals and three assists to lead Maryland (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The Terps scored the most goals against the Wolverines (7-4, 0-2) this season and the registered 20 or more goals in a game for the fifth time this season.

Advertisement

The Terps will host No. 5 Rutgers next Sunday at 7 p.m.

Towson 13, Drexel 12: Shane Brennan made 16 saves, including two in the last minute, to preserve visiting Tigers’ (4-6, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) win over the Dragons (4-5, 0-1). Maryland transfer James Avanzato had a career-best four goals and won 21 of 29 faceoffs. The games featured seven lead changes and six ties. Alex Reid (Loyola Blakefield) scored the game-winner with 2:13 left to play.

Advertisement

No. 14 Boston University 17, Navy 9: The host Terriers (8-1, 5-0 Patriot League) opened with an 8-0 run and the Mids (6-4, 2-2) couldn’t catch up. “We have a long way to go and need to put in a lot of hard work to be able to compete with the likes of the top teams in our league like Boston,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said. Nick Cole, Jon Jarosz (Severn) and Dane Swanson (McDonogh) each scored twice for the Mids.

Loyola Maryland 16, Holy Cross 8: Joey Kamish and Kevin Lindley each scored four goals to lead the visiting Greyhounds (4-5, 3-1 Patriot) past the Crusaders (0-9, 0-5). Loyola extended its 10-4 first-half lead with a 4-0 run in the third quarter. The Greyhounds travel to Navy on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Merrimack 14, Mount St. Mary’s 9: The host Warriors (4-4, 1-2 Northeast Conference) built a 10-5 lead in the first half and held off the Mount (4-7, 1-2). Jake Krieger (John Carroll) had three goals and two assists and Kadin Kightlinger had two goals for Mount St. Mary’s, which hosts LIU on Saturday at noon.

Vermont 12, UMBC 3: The host Catamounts (5-6, 2-0 America East) kept the Retrievers’ offense silent for the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, UMBC (2-5, 0-2) got goals from Brett Baucia (Archbishop Spalding), Kevin Doughty (Glenelg) and Jordan Galloway. The loss was the third straight.

Division II men

Frostburg State at D’Youville: The game between the Bobcats (3-5, 0-1 East Coast Conference) and Saints (0-6, 0-1) has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced. Frostburg State will host Wheeling on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Division III men

SUNY Morrisville 14, St. Mary’s 13: Zach Nestor scored with 20 seconds left to give the host Mustangs (7-2, 3-0 United East) a a 14-12 lead. Abe Hubbard answered five seconds later, but the Seahawks (8-2, 1-1) could not get any closer. The game featured four ties. Nestor had four assists. Jude Brown scored four goals and Hubbard had three goals for St. Mary’s.

Susquehanna 11, Goucher 8: The host River Hawks (7-5, 1-1 Landmark) used a 4-0 run in the first half to separate from the Gophers (2-9, 1-1). Dylan White had three goals and Jared Heath had two goals and three assists for Goucher, which hosts Moravian on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Gettysburg 11, Washington College 4: The host Shoremen (1-7, 0-3 Centennial) were held to one goal in each of the four quarters. The loss was the fourth straight. The Bullets improved to 8-3, 3-0.

Advertisement

Division I women

No. 6 Loyola Maryland 21, Holy Cross 7: The visiting Greyhounds (10-1, 3-0 Patriot) bounced back from Tuesday’s 14-13 loss to No. 4 Syracuse by routing the Crusaders (4-7, 1-3). Loyola was led by Livy Rosenzweig with four goals and Chase Boyle and Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) with three goals each. Loyola will host Colgate on Saturday at noon.

No. 22 Navy 12, Colgate 5: Gil Eby (Notre Dame Prep) scored a game-high four goals to lead the visiting Mids (10-2, 4-2 Patriot) past the Raiders (2-10, 1-3). Navy jumped out to a 6-3 lead and never trailed. The Mids host Boston University on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Towson 20, Elon 8: Blair Pearre (McDonogh) scored a game-high seven goals to lead the host Tigers (4-6, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) over the Phoenix (5-7, 1-1). Pearre’s seventh goal with 10:30 left in the game was the 100th of her career, making her the fifteenth player in school history to reach the milestone. She has scored at least two goals in 28 of 33 college games.

UMBC 12, UMass-Lowell 11: Kolby Weedon (Catonsville) scored the tying goal with 4:34 left to play and Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) had the game-winner with 15 seconds left to lift the visiting Retrievers (7-4, 1-0 America East) over the River Hawks (2-9, 0-3). Bockstie, Weedon and Dymin Gerow all had hat tricks for UMBC. Neither team led by more than two goals.

Advertisement

Mount St. Mary’s 13, Merrimack 5: The host Mount (7-4, 1-1 Northeast Conference) scored five goals in the second and third quarters and beat the Warriors (2-7, 2-1). Alayna Pagnotta (Glenelg) had four goals and an assist and Erin Anderson (Westminster) and Dani Donoghue each had three goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s. The Mount outshot Merrimack, 31-18.

Division II women

Notre Dame (Ohio) 22, Frostburg State 8: Emileigh Scott (Howard) scored a game-high eight goals to lead the host Falcons (3-4, 2-0 Mountain East Conference) over the Bobcats (1-6, 0-1). Stephanie King (South River) had a hat trick for Frostburg State. Notre Dame (Ohio) led 12-6 in the first half.

Division III women

Salisbury 15, Mary Washington 7: The visiting Sea Gulls (9-2) scored five goals in each of the first three quarters to halt a two-game slide. The Eagles fell to 6-4. Erin Scannell (John Carroll) scored four goals for Salisbury.

Stevenson 23, Alvernia 7: McKenna Blick scored seven goals and Caroline Murphy had five to lead the visiting Mustangs (6-4, 1-0 MAC Commonwealth) past the Golden Wolves (6-5, 0-2). The win was the fourth straight. Stevenson will host Hood on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s 21, Medaille 3: Lucy Gussio (Notre Dame Prep) had five goals and five assists to lead the visiting Seahawks (6-3, 3-0 United East) over the Mavericks (2-6, 1-0). St. Mary’s opened with a 10-0 run, featuring three goals and two assists from Gussio. The Seahawks travel to Christopher Newport on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

McDaniel 15, Bryn Mawr 11: Kealey Allison had four goals and two assists to lead the visiting Green Terror (6-3, 1-1 Centennial) over the Owls (7-3, 0-2). McDaniel scored five goals in the second and third quarters. The Green Terror will host Washington College on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bryn Athyn 23, Notre Dame Maryland 16: Payton Gormley scored 10 goals to lead the visiting Lions (1-2) over the Gators (2-3). The loss was the third straight. Bryn Athyn led 15-9 in the first half. Sara Morales (Catholic) scored five goals and Brooke Siebert had four for Notre Dame.

Gettysburg 16, Washington College 8: The Bullets (7-3, 2-0 Centennial Conference) used a 5-0 run in the first half to take control. Abby Laubach scored three goals for the Shorewomen (3-6, 1-1).

Susquehanna 19, Goucher 5: The visiting River Hawks (8-4, 1-1 Landmark) took an 8-1 lead in the first quarter and rolled past the Gophers (2-9, 0-2). Julia Gazzola scored twice for Goucher, which hosts Gwynedd Mercy on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Widener 13, Hood 7: The visiting Pride (7-3, 2-0 MAC Commonwealth) limited the Blazers (4-6, 0-2) to two goals in the second half. Mackenzi Wright had three goals for Hood. Amber Bretz had five goals for Widener.