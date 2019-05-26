College lacrosse roundup (May 26): Salisbury women fall to Middlebury in DIII national final

Jane Earley and Emma McDonagh each scored four goals to lift Middlebury to a 14-9 win over Salisbury in the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse national championship game Sunday in Ashland, Va.

The Panthers (22-1) led wire-to-wire in securing their 22nd straight victory. It's Middlebury's second title in four years and seventh overall, with its last win coming in 2016.

Sophomore attacker Lydia McNulty and senior attacker Courtney Fegan (South River) each scored two goals for Salisbury (20-4). Sophomore attacker Alexis Strobel (Bel Air) totaled two goals and an assist for the Sea Gulls, who were playing in the final for the first time since 2014 and were seeking their fourth championship.

Salisbury pulled within 9-7 with just under 21 minutes to go in the second half, but Middlebury answered with a 5-1 run to take control. The game had an hour and a half weather delay with the Panthers leading 14-8 with just over three minutes remaining.

"The game was a battle," Salisbury coach Jim Nestor said. "We were there. We had a nice little spurt on that comeback, getting it real close, which I thought if we continued on with that we would've been right there at the very end. But when you have that high of pressure, it really took us out of our rhythm on offense.”

NCAA DIII men’s final

Cabrini 16, Amherst 12: The Cavaliers (22-2) beat the Mammoths (18-4) in Philadelphia to win their first NCAA DIII national championship.

Cabrini beat Salisbury, the winner of two of the past three national titles, in the semifinals.

The Cavaliers’ Kyle Tucker, who had three goals and an assist in the national championship game, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Riley White made 11 saves for Cabrini.

Neither Cabrini nor Amherst had reached a national championship before this season. Cabrini is the 10th team in DIII history to win a national championship.

NCAA DII men’s final

Merrimack 16, Limestone 8: The Warriors rolled to their second straight NCAA DII national championship with a victory over the Saints (20-1) in Philadelphia.

Charlie Bertrand had four goals and three assists as eight players scored for Merrimack (17-3). With the game tied at 3 with 13:25 left in the first half, the Warriors scored seven straight goals to pull away for good.

Merrimack's three losses are the most by a DII national champion in the past 20 years. Adelphi lost three games during its national championship season in 1999.