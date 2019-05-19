College lacrosse roundup (May 19): Yale beats Penn in OT, 19-18, to reach NCAA men's final four

Jack Tigh scored in overtime to lift the Yale men’s lacrosse team to a 19-18 victory over Ivy League rival Penn in the NCAA quarterfinals Sunday in East Hartford, Conn.

The defending national champion Bulldogs (13-3) reached the final four for the third time in program history, avenging a 12-11 loss to the Quakers (12-3) in the Ivy League tournament final.

Sunday’s game is tied for the second-highest scoring game in NCAA tournament history and the highest scoring postseason game since 1994.

Yale will face No. 1 seed Penn State in the semifinals. The Bulldogs handed the Nittany Lions their only loss this season, 14-13, on Feb. 23.

Virginia, which beat Maryland in overtime Saturday, will face Duke in the other semifinal next Saturday in Philadelphia.

NCAA DII men’s semifinals

Limestone 16, Indianapolis 7: The Saints (20-0) reached the Division II national championship game for an NCAA-record 12th time and the fifth time in the past six years with a victory over the visiting Greyhounds (16-3) in Gaffney, S.C.

Limestone will take on Merrimack in the title game next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 1 p.m.

NCAA DII women’s final

Adelphi 11, West Chester 5: The Panthers (19-3) defeated the Golden Rams (20-3) Allendale, Mich., to secure their ninth national championship.

Kole Pollock scored four goals to lead Adelphi.

NCAA DIII men’s semifinals

Amherst 12, Williams 8: Colin Minicus had three goals and two assists to help the host Mammoths (18-3) beat the Ephs (18-4) in Williamstown, Mass., and advance to the national championship game in Philadelphia next Sunday.

NCAA DIII women’s regional final

Salisbury 8, Amherst 7: Emma Skoglund scored with four seconds left to lift the host Sea Gulls (19-3) over the Mammoths (14-6) for a berth in the national semifinals Saturday in Ashland, Va.

Taylor Poore had three goals and an assist for Salisbury, which will meet the winner of Tufts and York (Pa.) in the final four.

Schedule

NCAA DI men’s semifinals

Saturday

(at Philadelphia)

» 3 Virginia vs. 2 Duke, noon

» 5 Yale vs. 1 Penn St., 2:30

NCAA DI men’s finals

Next Monday

» Virginia/Duke vs. Yale/Penn St., 1

***

NCAA DI women’s semifinals

Friday

(at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field)

» 4 Northwestern vs. 1 Maryland, 7:30

» 3 North Carolina vs. 2 Boston College, 5

NCAA DI women’s finals

Next Sunday

» Northwestern/Maryland vs. North Carolina/Boston College, 12

***

NCAA DII men’s final

Next Sunday

(at Philadelphia)

» Merrimack vs. Limestone, 1

***

NCAA DII women’s final

Sunday

(at Allendale, Mich.)

» Adelphi 11, West Chester 5

***

NCAA DIII men’s final

Next Sunday

(at Philadelphia)

» Amherst vs. Cabrini/Salisbury, 4

***

NCAA DIII women’s semifinals

Saturday

(at Ashland, Va.)

» Salisbury vs. Tufts/York (Pa.), TBA

» Gettysburg/Wesleyan vs. Middlebury, TBA