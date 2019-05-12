Live college lacrosse roundup (May 12): Top-seeded Penn State men rout UMBC, 25-10, in first round

Mac O'Keefe and Jack Kelly each scored six goals to help No. 1 seed Penn State rout visiting UMBC, 25-10, in the first round of the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament Sunday.

Tewaaraton Award finalist Grant Ament added three goals and five assists for the Nittany Lions (15-1), who earned their first NCAA tournament victory in program history.

Ryan Frawley scored six goals to lead the Retrievers (7-9), who beat Marist in a play-in game last week after winning the America East Conference tournament to reach the NCAA tournament.

Penn State will take on No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland, which beat Syracuse, 15-13, on Saturday, in the quarterfinals. The game will be played at either noon or 2:30 p.m. next Sunday in East Hartford, Conn.

NCAA DI women’s tournament

Denver 9, No. 8 seed Michigan 5: Quintin Hoch-Bullen scored five goals to lead the visiting Pioneers (16-3) to their first NCAA Division I quarterfinals appearance.

Molly Garrett scored two goals for the Wolverines (16-4).

Denver will face Maryland on Saturday at Maryland Stadium.

No. 6 seed Virginia 15, Navy 12: Sammy Mueller had six goals and two assists to help the host Cavaliers (13-6) reach the quarterfinals.

Kelly Larkin had three goals and three assists for the Midshipmen (16-5).

No. 2 seed Boston College 21, Colorado 9: Sam Apuzzo scored seven goals to propel the host Eagles (19-1) to the quarterfinals.

Charlie Rudy scored five goals for the Buffaloes (11-7).

No. 3 seed North Carolina 15, Florida 11: Olivia Ferrucci tied her career high with five goals and Scottie Rose Growney set a career high with four scores to lead the Tar Heels to victory.

UNC (16-3) will host Virginia in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Sydney Pirreca scored five goals for Florida (14-7).

No. 7 seed Princeton 17, Loyola Maryland 13: The host Tigers scored six straight goals to open the second half to beat the Greyhounds (16-5) and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Elizabeth George scored six goals for Princeton, which will play at Boston College next weekend.

Hannah Powers scored five goals and added an assist to become Loyola’s all-time career leader in points with 317.

NCAA DIII women’s tournament

Salisbury 16, Lebanon Valley 3: Alexis Strobel had two goals and two assists to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Sea Gulls (17-3) rolled to the regional semifinals.

Ten players scored for Salisbury, which held the Dutchmen (12-8) to just 13 shots.

Schedule

DI MEN’S QUARTERFINALS

Saturday

» 5 Virginia vs. 6 Towson/Maryland, TBA

» Johns Hopkins/7 Notre Dame vs. 2 Duke/Richmond, TBA

Sunday

» 1 Penn State vs. 8 Loyola Maryland, TBA

» 5 Yale vs. 4 Penn, TBA

DI WOMEN’S QUARTERFINALS

Saturday

» 1 Maryland vs. Denver, TBA

» 3 North Carolina vs. 6 Virginia, TBA

TBA

» 7 Princeton vs. 2 Boston College, TBA

» 5 Syracuse/Georgetown vs. 4 Northwestern/Notre Dame, TBA