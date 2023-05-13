College lacrosse roundup: Johns Hopkins women beat UMass to open NCAA Tournament

Here’s a roundup of this week’s local college lacrosse games.

Division I women

Johns Hopkins 19, UMass 8: The Blue Jays (9-8) asserted control with a 7-1 run in the first quarter and routed the Minutewomen (16-3) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Friday. Hopkins was led by three four-goal scorers: Ashley Mackin, Ava Angello and Campbell Case. The Blue Jays, under the direction of first-year coach and former UMass goalie Tim McCormack, advance to the second round to face second-seeded and host Syracuse on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Maryland 11, Drexel 6: The Terps (15-6) went on an 8-2 run in the first half and beat the Dragons (12-6) in an NCAA first round game at James Madison on Friday. Maryland got two goals from Libby May (Hereford), Chrissy Thomas, Kate Sites (Glenelg Country) and Hannah Leubecker. The Terps face the host Dukes in Sunday’s second round at 1 p.m.

Division III women

Messiah 13, St. Mary’s 2: The Falcons (16-3) opened with a 10-0 run and beat the Seahawks (11-8) in an NCAA tournament first round game at The College of New Jersey on Saturday. Bella Dunigan (Catonsville) and Erin Carmody scored and Maddie Clemmer made nine saves for St. Mary’s

Division III men

Salisbury 18, Colorado College 10: The host Sea Gulls (19-1) went on a 5-0 run in the first half to pull ahead of the Tigers (9-7) in an NCAA second round game on Saturday. Salisbury was led by Jack Dowd with five goals and Cross Ferrara with a hat trick. The Sea Gulls will host the winner of Amherst/SUNY Geneseo in Sunday’s third round at 3 p.m.

Middlebury 10, St. Mary’s 9: The Seahawks (15-6) went on a 3-0 run over the final 8½ minutes, but the rally came up short and the Panthers (17-2) won in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Schenectady, N.Y. Saturday. Cal Wilcox (Fallston) scored his second goal with 5:48 left to play to bring St. Mary’s within a goal, but the Seahawks got no closer. PJ Fenchak (Towson) and Johnny McGrain (Dulaney) also finished with two goals for St. Mary’s.

St. Mary’s 10, Merchant Marine 5: Billy Higgins and Walter Krizman each scored back-to-back goals during an early 5-0 run and the host Seahawks beat the Mariners (10-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday. Higgins finished with a hat trick.