College lacrosse roundup (May 5): Army men win Patriot League title

For the first time in nine years, the Army West Point men's lacrosse team won the Patriot League title by defeating Lehigh, 11-7, in the tournament final Sunday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

After Lehigh scored five straight goals to take a 5-3 lead at halftime, the Black Knights regrouped to outscore the Mountain Hawks 8-2 in the remaining two quarters to secure their second Patriot League tournament crown.

Freshman Brendan Nichtern led the Army attack with three goals and three assists. AJ Barretto made 12 saves and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Mickey Fitzpatrick scored three goals for Lehigh (9-8).

Army, which upset No. 7 Loyola Maryland in the semifinals, improved to 13-4 to set a program record for wins in a single season. By securing the Patriot League’s automatic bid, the Black Knights clinched their first NCAA tournament berth since 2010.

The NCAA field will be announced Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

No. 3 Penn 12, No. 2 Yale 11: Sean Lulley had three goals and two assists and Adam Goldner scored three goals to help the Quakers (11-3) beat the Bulldogs (11-3) and secure the Ivy League title at Columbia's Wien Stadium in New York.

Penn’s Kyle Gallagher won 15 of 26 draws against Yale's TD Ierlan, the NCAA's leading face-off man who was named Ivy League Player of the Year.

The Quakers clinched a sweep of the regular-season and tournament titles for the first time in program history.

Women

No. 9 James Madison 13, Hofstra 3: The host Dukes used a nine-goal run in the first half and a stout defensive effort to upend the Pride (12-7) and win the Colonial Athletic Association championship.

Maddie McDaniel scored four goals to lead JMU (16-3), which won the league's tournament title for the third straight year and a league-best 12th time overall.

No. 10 Princeton 13, No. 14 Penn 9: Kyla Sears had two goals and a career-high-tying five assists to help the Tigers (14-3) beat the Quakers (12-5) in New York and secure their second-straight Ivy League title and fifth in the 10 years of the tournament.

Elizabeth George had five goals and an assist and Tess D'Orsi added three goals for Princeton.

Penn’s Gabby Rosenzweig added to her program single-season points record, finishing with two goals and four assists to push her total to 92.