No. 19 Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse falls to No. 1 Penn State, 20-9, drops to 6-6

The top-ranked Penn State men's lacrosse team knocked off visiting No. 19 Johns Hopkins, 20-9, at Panzer Stadium in State College, Pa., on Sunday.

The win is the eighth straight for the Nittany Lions, who improved to 11-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten.

Johns Hopkins dropped its second straight and fell to 6-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. The Blue Jays must upset No. 3 Maryland on Saturday to assure an above-.500 mark and consideration for the NCAA tournament. Teams with losing records are automatically disqualified from at-large berths in the 17-team field.

The Nittany Lions put the game away with a 7-1 run that turned an early 1-1 tie into an 8-2 lead.



Hopkins sliced the deficit to 9-5 just over a minute into the third quarter as a goal by Alex Concannon just 68 seconds after halftime capped a 3-1 spurt for the Blue Jays. Penn State answered with three goals in an 80-second span to extend the lead to 12-5.

Back-to-back goals in a 58-second span by Luke Shilling (Boys’ Latin) and Connor DeSimone temporarily slowed the Nittany Lions, but Penn State scored the next six goals and secured its second straight win over the Blue Jays.

Grant Ament's four goals and three assists led the way for the Nittany Lions, who also got four goals and one assist from Jack Kelly.

Cole Williams (Loyola Blakefield) was the only multi-point scorer for Johns Hopkins as he led the way with three goals. Ryan Darby totaled 13 saves for the Blue Jays, who face the Terps at Maryland Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Women

Towson 12, Drexel 10: Annie Sachs scored three goals and Kerri Thornton added two to help the host Tigers (6-9, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) secure a win on senior day.

Karson Harris scored four goals for the Dragons (6-9, 1-4).

Towson plays at Delaware on Saturday in the regular-season finale and will travel to the CAA championship the following weekend at James Madison.