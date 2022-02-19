xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
No. 8 Maryland women surge past No. 10 Virginia, 17-13 | College lacrosse roundup

By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 18, 2022 8:25 PM

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse fell behind early before surging in the second half to beat No. 10 Virginia, 17-13, on Friday night in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Terps (2-0) trailed 9-6 at the half before going on an 8-0 run in the third quarter. The Cavaliers (2-1) drew within one, 14-13, in the fourth quarter before Johns Hopkins transfer Aurora Cordingley scored twice and Hannah Leubecker added the final goal of the game.

Maryland was led by Libby May (Hereford) with a career-high five goals, all in the first half. Cordingley and Leubecker finished with four goals each.

The Terps will host No. 7 Florida (1-0) next Saturday at noon. Virginia hosts No. 16 Princeton at noon on Sunday.

Davenport 18, Frostburg State 7: Anna Glynn (nine goals), Ayanna Turrubiates (eight) and Aaliyah Miller (one) provided the offense to carry the Panthers (1-0) past the Bobcats (0-1) in Indianapolis. Davenport closed the game on an 8-1 run.

Frostburg State was led by Lilly Stephens, Anna Kearney (Catonsville) and Cammie Schniedwind (Annapolis) with two goals each. The Bobcats face host Indianapolis on Sunday at 11 a.m.

State men

Navy 13, Hofstra 6: Dane Swanson (McDonogh) scored a game-high four goals and Henry Tolker (Loyola Blakefield) added three to lead the visiting Midshipmen (2-1) over the Pride (2-1).

Navy has won back-to-back games after falling to Mount St. Mary’s, 11-9, in its season opener Feb. 5. The Mids will face Manhattan at noon Sunday at Hofstra.

