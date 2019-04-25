Loyola Maryland’s Pat Spencer, six other lacrosse players with local ties named Tewaaraton semifinalists

Pat Spencer, a senior attackman for the No. 8 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse program and a finalist for last year’s Tewaaraton Award, headlined the list of 25 semifinalists for the annual honor announced Thursday afternoon.

Spencer, the first player in Patriot League history to win the Offensive Player of the Year award in each of his first three seasons, ranks third in NCAA Division I history in points with 356. The Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate has amassed 90 points this season on a career-high 40 goals and 50 assists and is the only player in school history to reach the 90-point benchmark, which he also achieved last spring when he had 94.

Jared Bernhardt, a junior attackman for No. 2 Maryland, is another candidate. He leads the Terps in goals (40) and ranks second in both assists (24) and points (64) and is one of two players in program history to score at least three goals in six consecutive games.

No. 13 Towson was represented by senior short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich and senior faceoff specialist Alex Woodall. Woodall, an Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate, ranks second in the nation in faceoff percentage (.745) and ground balls per game (11.8). Goodrich is tied for the team lead in caused turnovers (14) and ranks second in ground balls (28).

The group of candidates also includes Notre Dame junior midfielder Bryan Costabile, a Sykesville resident and Mount St. Joseph graduate; Yale junior attackman Jackson Morrill, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate; and Army senior defenseman Johnny Surdick, an Odenton resident.

No. 3 Duke led all schools with three semifinalists. Towson, No. 1 Penn State, No. 6 Virginia and No. 5 Yale were tied with two candidates each.

Curiously, there are no goalkeepers on the list.

