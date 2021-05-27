Former Johns Hopkins lacrosse coach Dave Pietramala gets chance as analyst, but longs to return to sideline | NOTES

“Kind of midway through the game, we thought that John and Kyle could help us try to be a two-headed monster a little bit with Robertson,” said coach Charley Toomey, who agreed with defensive coordinator Matt Dwan to use LeBlanc primarily on man-down defense. “I think at one point in the fourth quarter, Railey just looked at Coach Dwan and I and said, ‘I think it might be a better matchup right now for Kyle.’ So we were very comfortable with both of them. When that moment happened, we thought, ‘OK. Kyle’s ready,’ and he said he felt great.”