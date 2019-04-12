College lacrosse notebook: Trip down memory lane for Johns Hopkins’ Alex Concannon

Alex Concannon has scored 22 goals in his career with the Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse program, but his game-winning tally in a 6-5 victory over Ohio State in last year’s Big Ten tournament semifinals continues to stand out for the senior midfielder.

“It’s pretty cool to get the game-winner,” Concannon said of his goal with 11 seconds left in regulation. “That was my first and only one. So I’d probably say that was my biggest one, for sure.”

Concannon, had one goal and one assist in that win, might get another chance to be the hero when the No. 16 Blue Jays (6-4, 2-0 Big Ten) host No. 12 Ohio State (7-2, 0-2) on Sunday at noon at Homewood Field.

The meeting will be the first between the sides since that May 3 semifinal, which was marked by a fourth-quarter altercation along the sideline that involved punches, shoves and two eventual suspensions.

Johns Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala said the players understand the need to stay composed in a game that will have implications on seeding for the Big Ten tournament.

“We want to make sure that we play with emotion, but that we don’t get emotional,” he said. “There’s a huge difference between the two. We want to play the game with poise and composure and discipline. When there’s an issue, we need to know when to walk away, and we need to make sure that we don’t get emotional and let that get in the way and make a silly mistake that can cost our team.”

Buckeyes coach Nick Myers said he and Pietramala addressed the matter, and both coaches expect a spirited game within the context of the rules.

“I think tension is healthy,” Myers said. “You don’t want that to boil over, but I think because of the coaches that exist in the conference and the talent that exists in the conference and because of the depth of the conference, these games have a playoff feel to them. There’s an intensity that is real, especially when you know that only four of the six teams are even eligible for the conference tournament.”

Interchangeable for Terps

Junior defenseman Jack Welding’s run of 10 straight starts was halted when sophomore long-stick midfielder Matt Rahill joined senior Curtis Corley and freshman Brett Makar in No. 3 Maryland’s 16-12 victory over Michigan on Saturday.

Coach John Tillman said Rahill got the nod because he could fire the ball from the defensive end against the Wolverines’ 10-man ride. But Tillman said Rahill and Welding are equally adept at playing close defense and long-stick midfield.

“He’s been a pleasant surprise,” Tillman said of Rahill. “For a guy that really played limited minutes last year, he’s logging a lot for us. He can play up top and behind. I think he’s a little bit more comfortable behind. So we just flipped him and Jack Welding a bit during that game. Jack’s a really good athlete, and he played up top for us, too. It’s almost like on offense where sometimes you run your attack at midfield and your midfield at attack, but they’re still playing. That was the way we looked at it.”

Ey gets shot for Towson

Sophomore Greg Ey has joined seniors Timmy Monahan and Grant Maloof as members of No. 11 Towson’s first midfield, and the Baltimore native and Boys’ Latin graduate has scored two goals on five shots and assisted on another in his past two starts.

Coach Shawn Nadelen said Ey’s opportunity is linked to the staff’s desire to lighten the workload for junior Jake McLean, who has been lining up on wings for faceoffs and at short-stick defensive midfield. Nadelen said Ey, who transferred from Penn State last spring, has room to grow.

“I feel like he can do more,” he said. “He’s a hard-working kid. I just feel like at times, he doesn’t trust himself enough to maybe make a play that he can do. And his shooting needs to get better. He’s fast enough to create his own shot, but the location on his shots just needs to improve to help him capitalize on some scoring opportunities that he has.”

Skorobatsch sets bar for Hood

Freshman attacker Laura Skorobatsch not only leads Hood’s women this spring in goals with 43, but the Pasadena native and Northeast graduate has already shattered the previous freshman record of 31 goals set by former midfielder Tiffany Still in 2003.

Skorobatsch, who also has two assists, has scored at least two goals in 13 of the Blazers’ 14 games with a career-high six tallies twice, and coach Molly Frazier said Skorobatsch has meshed well with sophomores Cassidy O’Neill (21 goals, nine assists) and Tenley Reeder (six goals, 21 assists).

“She’s been doing a nice job in the middle, catching under pressure and getting a good shot in to finish,” Frazier said. “We haven’t really had someone like her in the past.”

Quick hits

» With eight points on five goals and three assists in Saturday’s 16-12 win against Michigan, attackman Logan Wisnauskas, a Sykesville native and Boys’ Latin graduate, has 56 points, becoming the first player in Maryland men’s history to reach the 50-point benchmark as a freshman and a sophomore.

» A pair of senior midfielders rose on the Navy men’s all-time scoring list. Greyson Torain, a Glen Burnie native, moved to 19th with 125 points after amassing five goals and two assists in Saturday’s 16-11 victory at Colgate. Ryan Wade is tied for 25th with 108 points after compiling four goals and one assist.

» Senior midfielder Eleanor Kaestner joined the 100-goal club when she scored three goals in the Dickinson women’s 17-13 victory at McDaniel on April 3. The Glyndon native and Franklin graduate, who has 104 goals, is the 16th player in Red Devils history and the third player this spring to reach the milestone.

» Junior Jakob Katzen made a career-high 30 saves in the McDaniel men’s 19-9 loss to No. 15 Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday, joining Chuck Nolan (34 stops on March 16, 1983) as the only goalkeepers in Green Terror history to turn back at least 30 shots.

» With six goals in the Stevenson men’s 33-4 thrashing of Alvernia on Tuesday, senior attackman JT Thelen raised his all-time total to 168 and is only 13 goals away from passing former attackman Richie Ford’s program record of 181 goals.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun