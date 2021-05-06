Megan Halczuk flourishing on draws for UMBC women | COLLEGE LACROSSE NOTES

“I’ll never forget that he said that he thought I could be a 100-point scorer for the team,” said the fifth-year senior attackman, who will graduate later this month with a bachelor’s in biological sciences with a minor in information systems. “That meant a lot for him to have confidence in me like that, and I made it my personal goal to go above that and get to the 100-goal mark. That’s always been something in the back of my mind. It’s not something that I go out onto the field and try to do every day, but it’s just kind of a personal goal to keep me going or whenever I’m lacking in motivation, which isn’t every often. So I think it is pretty special.”