Johns Hopkins men prepping for meeting with Bobby Benson, No. 3 Maryland on Saturday | COLLEGE LACROSSE NOTES

“Grace is everywhere,” redshirt senior defender Lizzie Colson said. “I feel like every time I look around, Grace is right there picking up a ground ball or turning the ball over [from an opponent], and I think that was awesome. She had a lot of big shifts in momentum, which involved a lot of plays on both sides of the field, and she’s always like that. In practices and games, she is a part of a lot of big plays, and she’s willing to work hard. I know that when the ball was not falling the way we wanted it to and we weren’t shooting it great and we were turning the ball over a lot, she was like, ‘Let’s just go. Let’s take this into our own hands, and let’s do it.’ And that’s exactly what she did.”