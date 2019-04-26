Weekend lacrosse primer (April 26): Players and Games of the Week, top 20 polls

Players of the Week

Men

Michael Sowers, Princeton

Dresher, Pa., attackman, junior

The Ivy League’s Co-Player of the Week totaled 10 points on three goals and seven assists in the Tigers’ 19-15 win against Harvard on Saturday. Sowers has now amassed 247 points in his career, tying the program record set by attackman Kevin Lowe (1991-94). He is fifth in Division I history in points per game (6.02).

Patrick Tewey / Princeton Princeton's Michael Sowers Princeton's Michael Sowers (Patrick Tewey / Princeton)

Women

Emma Trenchard, North Carolina

Windsor, Conn., defender, sophomore

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week limited sophomore attacker Charlotte North – who had 88 points in her first 15 games – to a single goal on five shots in the No. 3 Tar Heels’ 19-5 thrashing of then-No. 13 Duke on Saturday. Trenchard, who also finished with one assist, one caused turnover and three ground balls, held North to almost five points below her season average of 5.9.

Games of the Week

Men

No. 20 Delaware (10-3, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) @ No. 15 Massachusetts (9-4, 3-1)

Friday, 5 p.m.

Outlook: This game has significant implications not only for the two sides involved but also No. 13 Towson (8-4, 3-1). A Minutemen win would mean a second straight regular-season crown and the right to host the conference tournament, while a Blue Hens victory could open the door for the Tigers to collect both honors.

Women

Cincinnati (10-5, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) @ No. 17 Florida (10-6, 4-0)

Saturday, noon

Outlook: The conference’s inaugural regular-season title and the top seed in the league tournament will be at stake when the Bearcats tangle with the Gators, who won their fourth consecutive Big East tournament crown last season. Florida has won all five meetings with Cincinnati by a 95-18 margin.

Inside Lacrosse Top 20 polls

Men

1. Penn State (11-1, 28 first-place votes)

2. Maryland (11-2)

3. Duke (11-3)

4. Penn (8-3)

5. Yale (9-2)

6. Virginia (11-3)

7. Syracuse (9-3)

8. Loyola Maryland (10-3)

9. Cornell (9-4)

10. Ohio State (8-3)

11. Notre Dame (7-5)

12. High Point (11-2)

13. Towson (8-4)

14. Denver (8-4)

15. UMass (9-4)

16. Boston University (10-4)

17. Georgetown (10-4)

18. Villanova (8-5)

19. Army (8-5)

20. Delaware (10-3)

Receiving votes: North Carolina, Rutgers, Johns Hopkins, Air Force, Hobart, Princeton, Richmond, Stony Brook, Vermont

Women

1. Boston College (17-0, 21 first-place votes)

2. Maryland (16-0, 1)

3. North Carolina (12-3)

4. Syracuse (14-3)

5. Northwestern (11-4)

6. Notre Dame (13-3)

7. Virginia (12-5)

8. Michigan (14-2)

9. James Madison (14-3)

10. Princeton (11-3)

11. Loyola Maryland (12-4)

12. Dartmouth (10-4)

13. Penn (10-4)

14. Denver (12-2)

15. Navy (13-3)

16. Stony Brook (11-4)

17. Florida (10-6)

18. Duke (9-7)

19. USC (14-3)

20. Stanford (12-4)

Receiving votes: Virginia Tech, Colorado, Penn State, High Point, UMass

JEFFREY A. CAMARATI / UNC North Carolina's Emma Trenchard North Carolina's Emma Trenchard (JEFFREY A. CAMARATI / UNC)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun