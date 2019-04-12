Weekend lacrosse primer (April 12): Players and Games of the Week, top 20 polls

Players of the Week

MEN

Pat Spencer, Loyola Maryland

Davidsonville, attackman, senior

The Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week amassed 11 points on five goals and six assists in the No. 2 Greyhounds’ 15-9 victory over then-No. 15 Lehigh, becoming the first player in school history to score at least 10 points in back-to-back games. The Boys’ Latin graduate, who added two goals and three assists in Tuesday’s 16-14 win against Georgetown, moved into third place in NCAA Division I history in all-time assists with 209 and tied former Air Force attackman Joe Vasta (1983-1986) for third place with 343 career points.

Shelley M. Szwast Princeton's Kyla Sears leads the offense in assists with 20 and ranks second in points with 49. Princeton's Kyla Sears leads the offense in assists with 20 and ranks second in points with 49. (Shelley M. Szwast)

WOMEN

Kyla Sears, Princeton

Skaneateles, N.Y., attacker, sophomore

The Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week accounted for four goals and five assists in the No. 16 Tigers’ back-to-back wins against Dartmouth on Saturday and No. 11 Loyola Maryland on Wednesday. Sears leads the offense in assists with 20 and ranks second in points with 49.

Game of the Week

MEN

No. 20 Army West Point (8-3, 4-2 Patriot League) @ Navy (5-5, 3-3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Outlook: The most contentious rivalry in college athletics will add another chapter as the host Midshipmen seek to further inflate their 61-35-3 record against the Black Knights. A win would strengthen Navy’s hopes of hosting a conference tournament quarterfinal in Annapolis on April 30.

WOMEN

No. 3 Syracuse (13-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) @ No. 5 North Carolina (10-3, 3-2)

Saturday, 12 p.m.

Outlook: The Tar Heels have won the past three meetings to take a 7-6 edge against their league rivals. But the Orange are riding a seven-game winning streak, while North Carolina has split its past four games and has lost twice in the conference for the first time since 2014.

Inside Lacrosse Top 20 polls

MEN

1. Penn State (9-1, 26 first-place votes)

2. Loyola (9-2)

3. Maryland (9-2)

4. Virginia (9-2)

5. Yale (7-2)

6. Penn (6-3)

7. Duke (9-3)

8. Cornell (7-4)

9. Syracuse (7-3)

10. Notre Dame (6-4)

11. Towson (7-3)

12. Ohio State (7-2)

13. High Point (9-2)

14. Villanova (7-4)

15. Denver (6-4)

16. Johns Hopkins (6-4)

17. Lehigh (7-5)

18. North Carolina (7-4)

19. UMass (7-4)

20. Army (8-3)

Other’s receiving votes: Delaware, Richmond, Rutgers, Boston University, Georgetown, Marquette, Princeton, Mount St Mary's

WOMEN

1. Boston College (14-0, 21 first-place votes)

2. Maryland (14-0, 1)

3. Syracuse (13-2)

4. Notre Dame (12-2)

5. North Carolina (10-3)

6. Northwestern (9-3)

7. Virginia (10-5)

8. Michigan (13-1)

9. Penn (9-2)

10. James Madison (10-3)

11. Loyola (9-4)

12. Duke (9-5)

13. Navy (10-3)

14. USC (13-2)

15. Denver (10-2)

16. Princeton (8-3)

17. Johns Hopkins (9-5)

18. Florida (7-6)

19. Stanford (9-4)

20. Colorado (7-5)

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech, Dartmouth, Stony Brook, High Point, Hofstra

