Weekend lacrosse primer (May 3): Players and Games of the Week, top 20 polls

Players of the Week

MEN

TD Ierlan, Yale

Victor, N.Y., faceoff specialist, junior

The Ivy League’s Player of the Week went 26-for-26 on draws, collected 20 ground balls, scored one goal and assisted another in the No. 2 Bulldogs’ 22-11 thumping of Harvard on Saturday. Ierlan, who leads all NCAA Division I players in both faceoff percentage (.794) and ground balls per game (14.6), broke the previous record for most draws without a loss held by Sacred Heart’s Zach Smith (25-of-25 against Hartford) on April 25, 2007.

WOMEN

Samantha Mehalick, Marist

North Brunswick, N.J., attacker, junior

Mehalick scored a school-record 11 goals on 17 shots – including the game-winner with seven seconds remaining – in the Red Foxes’ 15-14 win against Manhattan in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament Saturday. Mehalick, who ranks fourth in the nation in goals per game (4.2), was one goal shy of the NCAA Division I mark set by former Loyola Maryland attacker Stacey Morlang against American on May 1, 2002.

Games of the Week

MEN

No. 9 Cornell (10-4, 4-2 Ivy League) vs. No. 2 Yale (11-2, 5-1)

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Outlook: Last year’s Ivy League tournament final — which the Bulldogs lost, 14-8, before capturing the NCAA Division I championship — is the second of two semifinals in the conference playoffs In New York City. Yale handled the Big Red, 16-11, on March 16 and has won four of the past five meetings.

WOMEN

No. 7 Michigan (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Northwestern (12-4, 5-1)

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: The Wolverines will get a taste of their first conference postseason, while the Wildcats will participate in their fifth consecutive Big Ten tournament at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field. Northwestern secured a 13-11 win against Michigan on April 18 and is 8-0 against the Wolverines.

The polls

Inside Lacrosse men’s Top 20

1. Penn State (12-1)

2. Yale (11-2)

3. Penn (9-3)

4. Virginia (12-3)

5. Maryland (11-3)

6. Loyola Md. (11-3)

7. Duke (11-4)

8. Notre Dame (8-5)

9. Cornell (10-4)

10. Syracuse (9-4)

11. High Point (12-2)

12. Towson (9-4)

13. UMass (10-4)

14. Denver (9-4)

15. Ohio State (8-4)

16. Johns Hopkins (7-6)

17. Georgetown (11-4)

18. North Carolina (8-7)

19. Army (10-4)

20. Villanova (8-6)

Receiving votes: Boston University, Delaware, Rutgers, Air Force, Princeton, Stony Brook

Inside Lacrosse women’s top 20

1. Maryland (17-0)

2. North Carolina (15-3)

3. Boston College (19-1)

4. Syracuse (15-4)

5. Northwestern (12-4)

6. Virginia (12-6)

7. Michigan (15-2)

8. Notre Dame (13-4)

9. James Madison (14-3)

10. Princeton (12-3)

11. Loyola Md. (13-4)

12. Dartmouth (11-4)

13. Denver (13-2)

14. Penn (11-4)

15. Duke (10-8)

16. Navy (14-3)

17. Stony Brook (13-4)

18. USC (16-3)

19. Florida (11-6)

20. Colorado (10-7)

Receiving votes: Stanford, High Point, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Hofstra, UMass, Richmond, Jacksonville

