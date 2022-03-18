No. 1 Maryland men take on No. 2 Virginia, No. 1 Boston College women face No. 2 North Carolina in key college lacrosse clashes

During the 1990s, the NBC Network billed its Thursday night lineup of prime-time sitcoms and dramas as “Must See TV.” That same slogan could apply to a pair of men’s and women’s lacrosse games this weekend.

On Saturday, the No. 1 Maryland and No. 2 Virginia men’s teams will clash at Audi Field in Washington at 3 p.m. as the first game of a doubleheader that includes Towson and No. 14 Duke in the later matchup. And on Sunday, the No. 1 Boston College and No. 2 North Carolina women’s teams will tangle at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, at 2 p.m.

The top two ranked teams on both sides usually meet in postseason tournaments — whether that’s the conference or NCAA. Cavaliers coach Lars Tiffany concisely summed up the tenor around both games this weekend when he said, “It almost feels like a playoff game although it’s mid-March.”

Here is a look at what should be entertaining and could be season-defining matchups.

Men: No. 1 Maryland (6-0) vs. No. 2 Virginia (6-0)

Minutes after the Cavaliers had outlasted the Terps, 17-16, for their seventh NCAA championship on Memorial Day last spring, Maryland attackman Logan Wisnauskas approached Tiffany with a request during the postgame handshake line: Let’s run it back.

“I just so admired him in that moment when it was so painful for how it was,” Tiffany revealed this week. “You could tell that he just wanted to play. He wanted to keep playing the game, and he just couldn’t wait to get back the next year and have another game of Maryland versus Virginia.”

Rescheduled from March 14, 2020, when that meeting was canceled by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday’s matchup is a tasty battle pitting the nation’s top two offenses this spring. Try as he might, Terps coach John Tillman acknowledged the game’s significance.

“I’d be lying if I said it’s just another game,” he said. “But you do have to be careful of going, ‘OK, this is so much more important than every other game,’ because all of the other games are important. ... But they’re a top team in the country, if not the top team in the country. They’re defending champions, two-time. So we get it.”

As mentioned above, the game is a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament final that ended in jubilation for Virginia and heartbreak for Maryland. Senior short-stick defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade said he and his Cavaliers teammates are bracing for an emotionally charged Terps squad intent on avenging that setback.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, and it’s in the back of our minds, too, with what happened last year,” he said. “But I think both sides would agree that these are totally different teams. Their seniors graduated, some of our seniors graduated, and freshmen come in, first-years come in and have a role on this team. So I think for how much history we had from last year, we’re trying to put that in the past and realize it’s a brand new year with a new offense, a new defense and things like that.”

Maryland senior defenseman Brett Makar did his best to downplay the revenge factor.

“It doesn’t matter who it was — if it was Virginia or any other team across the country,” he said. “When they have the players that they do and the reputation and the storied success their program has, you’re going to be excited to play in that kind of game..”

Advertisement

Women: No. 1 Boston College (8-0) vs. No. 2 North Carolina (8-0)

One of the most visible signs of this game’s importance is that it will be the Eagles’ first game of the season played inside Alumni Stadium, Boston College’s football venue. It is also only the third game this season to be broadcast on ESPNU, which is a positive development to Tar Heels coach Jenny Levy.

“I think celebrating the fact that so many people have access to these games is really cool,” the Roland Park graduate said. “I think coming off of COVID, yes, people are loving it, and then on top of that, how much coverage the sport’s getting right now is really exciting. I think we’ve got some opportunities to take advantage of that.”

There’s also that other matter of the rankings, the unblemished records, and their history in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The programs have alternated wins in the last seven meetings, but the most recent outcome was an Eagles’ 11-10 victory over the Tar Heels in last year’s NCAA tournament semifinals on May 28. Andie Aldave, a graduate student midfielder who had played at Notre Dame last spring before transferring to North Carolina, said she has gleaned from her new teammates how much a win would mean to them.

“From what they’ve said in the past, there’s definitely some unfinished business to do this year, and I think it starts with beating them and proving that we can hang with the top dogs and that we can be a high-level program as well,” said Aldave, a Baltimore resident and Notre Dame Prep graduate. “So I think for as much as they haven’t said much, it definitely means a lot to them.”

Advertisement

Sunday’s game between Boston College and North Carolina would seem more appropriate in May rather than March when an ACC or NCAA championship is at stake. Timing is the least of Eagles coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein’s worries.

“No, let’s go, let’s do it now,” the Annapolis High School and Maryland graduate said. “Let’s see where we are, let’s continue to go against the top teams in the country, and let’s figure who we are and where we are weak and where we are strong. ... I want to play the best teams as quickly as we possibly can and as often as we possibly can. So I love this game in March.”