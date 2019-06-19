Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse All-American Chase Scanlan to enter transfer portal

The hits just keep coming for the Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse program.

Less than a month after the Greyhounds said farewell to Tewaaraton-winning attackman Pat Spencer, All-American midfielder Chase Scanlan informed the coaching staff Tuesday that he plans to submit his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, a school source confirmed.

Entering the portal does not necessarily mean an athlete will transfer, and an athlete can withdraw his or her name at any time. But it does signal to other schools an interest in transferring.

The development was first reported by Inside Lacrosse.

Scanlan recently finished his freshman campaign at Loyola, scoring 43 goals – the most by all midfielders at the Division I level, the most by a first-year player at that position, and a school and Patriot League record for a midfielder.

Scanlan, who was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year and a second-team All-American, also added 15 assists for 58 points, which ranked third among the Greyhounds.

Scanlan, who did not return a request for comment, had decommitted from Syracuse to play at Loyola. The Irving, N.Y. resident had also considered Yale, Rutgers and Drexel before committing to the Greyhounds.

Through a school spokesman, Loyola coach Charley Toomey declined to comment.

If Scanlan leaves, his departure would follow the graduation of Spencer, who is the program’s first winner of the Tewaaraton Award, which honors the top player in college lacrosse. The Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate became the NCAA’s all-time leader in assists with 231 and finished second in points with 380 – both of which set records for the Patriot League and Loyola.

Spencer was honored as the Lt. Raymond J. Enners Award winner acknowledged as Division I’s Outstanding Player, became the first player in Patriot League history to be named the Offensive Player of the Year in four consecutive years, and was the school’s first four-time All-American. He was the overall No. 1 pick by the Archers LC in the Premier Lacrosse League’s draft in April, but decided last week to use his final year of eligibility playing basketball at Northwestern.

Loyola, which finished 12-5 overall and lost, 21-14, to top-seeded Penn State in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament, graduated four more starters in first-team All-American goalkeeper Jacob Stover (McDonogh), midfielders John Duffy and P.J. Brown, and defenseman Paul Volante. Second-line midfielder Alex McGovern (St. Paul’s) also graduated.

Maryland women’s basketball: Maryland head coach Brenda Frese announced four promotions and an addition to the Maryland women's basketball staff this week.

Current staff members Kaitlynn Fratz and Keith Pough, who both served in interim roles this past season, will stay on as assistant coach and assistant director of basketball performance. Sean Ehlbeck will take over as director of scouting and Joe Glowacki will take over as director of video.

Frese announced the addition of Lindsey Spann, who recently served as a graduate assistant at South Carolina, to the staff as director of recruiting operations and player personnel.

A Good Counsel graduate, Spann played her first three seasons at Penn State, where she earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2016. She scored 1,000 points in her time at Penn State.

"Lindsey is someone we knew from growing up coming to our camps and being from the area," Frese said. "Lindsey is a star in the making with a very bright future ahead. We are excited about all the intangibles she is going to bring to the table. She is another great addition to our program."

The Terrapins went 29-5 last season and won the Big Ten regular-season title before losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

