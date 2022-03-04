Five college lacrosse games to watch, including No. 1 Maryland men at No. 7 Notre Dame

Three women’s lacrosse teams from Maryland that are ranked in Inside Lacrosse’s Top 25 poll might get a fourth member when an updated version is unveiled Monday.
Navy upended No. 15 Drexel, 13-6, on Tuesday and rebounded from a 10-9 setback against Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) on Feb. 25. The Midshipmen (5-1) will face another ranked opponent in No. 20 Johns Hopkins on Thursday, but could join the Blue Jays (2-1), No. 9 Loyola Maryland (2-0) and No. 4 Maryland (3-0) in the rankings.
One team that is close to sliding out of the Top 20 on the men’s side is No. 14 Syracuse. The Orange (1-3) dropped their third game in a row in Wednesday’s 17-13 setback to No. 12 Army West Point.
The Black Knights (4-1) — who outscored Syracuse 10-3 in the second half — have won the last two meetings against their upstate rivals.
Here are some upcoming games of interest on the men’s and women’s sides.
Men
No. 1 Maryland (4-0) at No. 7 Notre Dame (1-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
For years, the Fighting Irish have developed a reputation as one of the stingiest defenses in the country. On Saturday, they received a Notre Dame-like treatment from No. 3 Georgetown, which relied on graduate student goalkeeper Owen McElroy’s 24 saves (including 11 in the fourth quarter) to hold the Fighting Irish to 21.2% shooting in a 16-11 win. Now Notre Dame gets the unenviable task of trying to handcuff a Terps offense that is tied for fifth in the nation in scoring (17.5 goals). Fifth-year senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas (16 goals and nine assists) is validating the team’s decision to bequeath him the vaunted No. 1 jersey. Junior Luke Wierman, who ranks fifth in faceoff percentage (.646 on 62 of 96) and has compiled four goals and one assist, gets a tasty matchup against a Fighting Irish unit that lost 20 of 29 faceoffs against the Hoyas.
No. 6 Ohio State (4-0) at No. 11 Cornell (3-0), Saturday, noon
The Buckeyes have enjoyed a swift ascent in the rankings powered by a convincing 20-8 thrashing of then-No. 5 North Carolina on Feb. 19. They get another chance to fortify their profile when they visit the Big Red, who have returned after the Ivy League canceled all sports last spring. Ohio State is tied for second in the country with a robust 18.0 goals per game. Meanwhile, Cornell owns the toughest defense in the nation, surrendering 6.5 goals per game. The saying that the best defense can keep the opposing offense off the field will be tested at the faceoff circle, where the Buckeyes are tops at 79% (94-for-119) and the Big Red are No. 46 at 45.7% (21-for-46). Cornell has won the past two meetings, including a 17-16 squeaker on March 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
No. 2 Virginia (4-0) at No. 9 North Carolina (4-1), Thursday, 8 p.m.
Before these Atlantic Coast Conference archrivals tangle with each other, they have to take care of ranked opponents on Saturday with the Cavaliers hosting No. 15 Johns Hopkins and the Tar Heels doing the same for No. 19 Denver. Still, Virginia has won two consecutive meetings and five of the past six against North Carolina. This game pits two contenders for the Tewaaraton Award — the sport’s version of the Heisman Trophy — in Cavaliers graduate student attackman Matt Moore (seven goals and three assists) and Tar Heels graduate student attackman Chris Gray (19 goals and 14 assists). While a hamstring injury sidelined Moore for one game, Virginia has found plenty of reinforcements in redshirt sophomore attackman Connor Shellenberger (eight goals and 17 assists) and junior attackman Payton Cormier (12 goals and two assists).
Women
No. 7 Duke (6-0) at No. 3 Syracuse (4-1), Sunday, noon
The Blue Devils have been impressive thus far, leading the nation in scoring (21.8 goals per game) and scoring margin (plus-15.3 goals). But they have not faced a ranked opponent until now, and it just happens to be last year’s NCAA tournament finalist in the Orange, who are coming off Tuesday’s 16-15 overtime loss at No. 6 Northwestern. Duke’s attack has been spearheaded by graduate student Catriona Berry‘s nation-leading 30 goals and sophomore Katie DeSimone’s 25 goals. The question is whether a Blue Devils defense backstopped by senior goalkeeper Sophia LeRose can limit a Syracuse offense paced by senior attacker Meaghan Tyrrell’s 22 points on 17 goals and five assists and five other players with at least five goals each.
No. 6 Northwestern (4-1) at No. 2 North Carolina (5-0), Sunday, noon
As powerful as these programs have been for years, the Wildcats have struggled against the Tar Heels, who have won seven straight meetings and nine of the past 10. Northwestern will also have to deal with short rest after upending No. 3 Syracuse on Tuesday, while North Carolina has not played since taking care of Jacksonville, 17-10, on Saturday. Sunday’s game looms as the classic battle between unstoppable force versus immovable object as the Wildcats bring the sixth-most prolific offense in the country (16.5 goals per game) to clash with the Tar Heels’ No. 10 defense (6.8). North Carolina is no slouch offensively at 16.4 goals per game, courtesy of four players with at least 10 goals — a group led by fifth-year senior attacker Scottie Rose Growney’s 14 goals.