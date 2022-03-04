Five college lacrosse games to watch, including No. 1 Maryland men at No. 7 Notre Dame

The Buckeyes have enjoyed a swift ascent in the rankings powered by a convincing 20-8 thrashing of then-No. 5 North Carolina on Feb. 19. They get another chance to fortify their profile when they visit the Big Red, who have returned after the Ivy League canceled all sports last spring. Ohio State is tied for second in the country with a robust 18.0 goals per game. Meanwhile, Cornell owns the toughest defense in the nation, surrendering 6.5 goals per game. The saying that the best defense can keep the opposing offense off the field will be tested at the faceoff circle, where the Buckeyes are tops at 79% (94-for-119) and the Big Red are No. 46 at 45.7% (21-for-46). Cornell has won the past two meetings, including a 17-16 squeaker on March 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.