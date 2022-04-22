Five college lacrosse games to watch this weekend, including No. 1 Maryland men at Johns Hopkins

With one more week in the Big Ten men’s lacrosse regular season, the six-team field for the conference tournament is practically in place.

By virtue of a 4-0 record in the league, Maryland locked up the No. 1 seed and a bye to the semifinals, which it will host at Maryland Stadium in College Park on May 5. Rutgers (3-1) cemented the No. 2 seed and advanced to the semifinal round.

The quarterfinals will take place at campus sites April 30. Ohio State (2-2) will earn the No. 3 seed with a Johns Hopkins loss to the Terps on Saturday night or a win against Michigan on Sunday night.

The Blue Jays (2-2) must upset Maryland and hope that the Wolverines do the same to the Buckeyes to overtake them for the No. 3 seed. Otherwise, Johns Hopkins would slip to the No. 4 seed.

Either way, Ohio State and Johns Hopkins will host quarterfinal games. The No. 3 seed will meet No. 6 seed Michigan (0-4), while the No. 4 seed will clash with No. 5 seed Penn State (1-3).

The championship final is scheduled for May 7.

Here are some upcoming games of interest on the men’s and women’s sides.

Men

Navy (7-5, 3-3 Patriot League) at No. 5 Army West Point (10-2, 5-1), Saturday, noon

There may be no better way to kick off rivalry weekend than what is perhaps the greatest rivalry in all of sports. While the records might suggest a lopsided outcome is in order, consider that the Midshipmen have won three of the past four meetings in this series and emerged with victories in their past two appearances in West Point, New York. And there is much at stake for both sides. Navy could cement a berth in the Patriot League tournament with a win, while the Black Knights need to remain on the positive side to chase down conference-leading Boston University for a shot at the regular-season title. A Midshipmen defense that ranks 10th in the NCAA after allowing only 10.1 goals per game will have its hands full trying to contain Army senior attackman Brendan Nichtern, who is tied for second in the country in points per game at 6.0.

Towson (5-7, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) at Fairfield (7-5, 2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

There may be glitzier matchups on the schedule, but this game pits two of the three teams tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings. The Tigers wasted a chance to seize control of the league after falling to then-last place Delaware, 11-10, on Saturday. That opened the door for the Stags — who upended Massachusetts, 16-13 — to join Towson and Drexel. Fairfield’s conference-leading offense has been spearheaded by the duo of graduate student midfielder Taylor Strough (37 goals, nine assists) and freshman attackman Jack McKenna (36 goals, three assists). They will try to solve a Tigers defense anchored by graduate student goalkeeper Shane Brennan, who leads the league in saves per game at 12.9. Towson could use a big game from senior attackman James Avanzato, who ranks fourth in the CAA in both assists (1.8) and points (3.8) per game.

No. 1 Maryland (11-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Johns Hopkins (6-7, 2-2), Saturday, 6 p.m.

How contentious is this series? The two programs can’t even agree on the series record with the Blue Jays listing a 72-44-1 advantage (for a .615 winning percentage) and the Terps going with a 67-47-1 mark (.583) for Johns Hopkins. What can’t be disputed is that Maryland swept the Blue Jays in three meetings last season and has won three in a row at Homewood Field in Baltimore. The Terps are one of three teams — No. 2 Georgetown and No. 7 Jacksonville are the others — to rank in the top 10 in the country in both offense (first at 18.4 goals per game) and defense (seventh at 9.8). Fifth-year senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas, a Sykesville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, ranks fifth in points per game at 5.6. Johns Hopkins senior Garrett Degnon, a Harwood resident, has compiled 21 goals and five assists in six starts since shifting from midfield to attack, including a career-high six goals in Saturday’s 13-10 win against Penn State.

Women

No. 4 Syracuse (12-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) at No. 3 Boston College (13-2, 5-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

The last time these programs clashed, the Eagles walked away with a 16-10 victory and their first national championship after three consecutive setbacks in NCAA tournament finals that might have evoked memories of the 1990-1993 Buffalo Bills. Since that game, Orange coach Gary Gait departed for the men’s program, and Kayla Treanor was hired away from Boston College to helm the women’s team. The ACC rivals are two of the most explosive in the NCAA as the Eagles rank No. 3 in goals per game at 17.6 and Syracuse ranks No. 7 at 16.7. The Orange have thrived despite a season-ending lower-body injury to junior midfielder Emma Tyrrell (30 goals, 20 assists in 12 starts) and the recent absence of senior attacker Megan Carney (26 goals, 14 assists in 11 games). Boston College will counter with a pair of anchors in graduate student attacker Charlotte North (65 goals, 13 assists) and senior goalkeeper Rachel Hall (9.22 goals-against average and .379 save percentage).

No. 2 Northwestern (13-2, 5-0 Big Ten) at No. 8 Maryland (13-1, 4-0), Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Since the Terps joined the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season, they have captured five of the six regular-season championships available (2020 notwithstanding due to the coronavirus pandemic). The only discrepancy? Last spring when the Wildcats went undefeated for the crown. Northwestern and Maryland boast top-10 offenses with the former ranking No. 5 at 16.7 goals per game and the latter ranking No. 9 at 16.3. They also feature two of the country’s premier attackers in Terps graduate student Aurora Cordingley (No. 1 at 6.4 points per game) and Wildcats senior Lauren Gilbert (No. 6 at 5.7). Maryland’s bid to reclaim the league throne may rest on junior goalkeeper Emily Sterling, the Bel Air resident and John Carroll graduate who leads the nation in goals-against average (7.39) and save percentage (.557).