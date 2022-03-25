Five college lacrosse games to watch, including No. 7 Loyola Maryland women at No. 5 Syracuse

Last week was a rough one for the Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse program.

On March 18, the Blue Jays gave up two goals to Navy sophomore midfielder Max Hewitt in a 49-second span and could not find the equalizer in the final 3:58 en route to an 11-10 loss at Homewood Field — their first at home to the Midshipmen since May 10, 1969.

Then on Sunday, Johns Hopkins fell, 12-10, at Delaware, which picked up its first victory over the Blue Jays in 11 all-time meetings.

Johns Hopkins (4-5) has lost four of its past five games — a skid bisected by what seemed to be a morale-boosting 10-7 victory over then-No. 17 Syracuse on March 13. The team will have a chance to get back on the right side of things when Michigan (7-2) visits Homewood on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Here are some upcoming games of interest on the men’s and women’s sides.

MEN

No. 4 Cornell (6-0, 1-0 Ivy League) at No. 6 Penn (3-2, 0-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Big Red are one of three remaining men’s teams with unblemished records, joining No. 1 Maryland (7-0) and No. 12 Boston University (6-0). They will try to extend their run against the Quakers, who lost in overtime, 21-20, to then-No. 3 Princeton on Saturday. Both teams are fairly middling on offense (Cornell ranks 20th nationally at 13.8 goals per game; Penn is tied for 32nd at 12.0) and defense (Cornell is tied for 19th at 10.5 goals allowed; Penn is tied for 40th at 12.0), but slightly better at corralling ground balls (Cornell ranks 12th at 35.3; Penn ranks 28th at 31.8). Faceoffs might be a key as the Big Red rank 49th at 45.5% (76-for-167) and the Quakers rank 59th at 42.3% (55-for-130). Penn senior midfielder Sam Handey leads the conference in assists per game (3.5), while Cornell sophomore attackman CJ Kirst ranks fifth in goals (3.2) and points (4.7) per game.

No. 10 Notre Dame (2-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) at No. 3 Virginia (6-1, 2-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Cavaliers might still be smarting after absorbing Saturday’s 23-12 trashing from No. 1 Maryland, but the reigning NCAA champions can redeem themselves against the Fighting Irish, who ended a three-game losing streak by upending then-No. 10 Michigan, 12-7, on Saturday. The Kavanagh brothers, junior Pat and freshman Chris, have sparked the Notre Dame offense with 21 points (nine goals and 12 assists) and 14 points (11 goals and three assists), respectively. But in uncharacteristic fashion, the defense is leaking slightly, giving up 10.0 goals per game. That unit will get tested by a Virginia offense that ranks third in the nation at 16.6 goals per game and is paced by sophomore attackman Connor Shellenberger, who ranks second with 6.7 points per game. Don’t sleep on Virginia sophomore defenseman Cole Kastner, who ranks second with 3.7 caused turnovers per game.

No. 8 Ohio State (6-2) at No. 7 Rutgers (8-1), Sunday, 12 p.m.

After a 4-0 start, the Buckeyes have cooled considerably with two losses in their past four games, including a 14-12 setback to unranked Denver on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights bounced back from a 16-11 loss at then-No. 10 Princeton on March 11 with identical 22-10 routs of Lafayette and Hofstra. Ohio State’s offense has found a catalyst in senior attackman Jack Meyers, who ranks fifth in the nation in points per game (6.3). Opponents have averaged 10.8 goals against the Rutgers defense, but that unit is one of the more opportunistic in the country. The Scarlet Knights rank seventh in the NCAA in caused turnovers per game (10.6), while senior long-stick midfielder Ethan Rall ranks sixth in that department (2.5).

WOMEN

No. 4 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 12 Michigan (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Wolverines have defeated then-No. 5 Notre Dame and then-No. 18 Johns Hopkins with their lone setback coming against No. 9 Denver. But this game against the reigning Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion Wildcats is perhaps the toughest of the spring. Northwestern has taken care of then-No. 3 Syracuse, No. 6 Stony Brook and then-No. 17 Notre Dame and lost against North Carolina and Boston College, the top two programs in the country. Michigan entered the week slightly more prolific on offense than the Wildcats (15.4 goals per game vs. 15.3) and boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses (7.3 goals per game allowed). Although graduate student midfielder Jill Girardi entered the week ranked third in the NCAA in draw controls per game (9.8), Northwestern actually trails the Wolverines in that department, 52.6% to 54.4%.

No. 7 Loyola Maryland (8-0) at No. 5 Syracuse (7-2), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Orange enjoyed mixed results last week, getting upended by then-No. 13 Florida, 14-10, on March 16 before rebounding to throttle Virginia Tech, 17-5, on Saturday. The good news is they welcome a Greyhounds program that has dropped the last seven meetings in this series, including a pair of losses last spring in the regular season and NCAA tournament. The chess match pits Syracuse’s No. 12 offense (15.5 goals per game) against Loyola’s No. 5 defense (8.1). While the Orange have split nine starts between two goalkeepers in junior Delaney Sweitzer (11.30 goals-against average and .245 save percentage in five starts) and redshirt junior Kimber Hower (11.78 goals-against average and .327 save percentage in four starts), the Greyhounds have the luxury of relying on graduate student Kaitlyn Larsson (fourth nationally with an 8.07 goals-against average and 12th with a .505 save percentage).