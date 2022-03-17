Five college lacrosse games to watch, including No. 1 Maryland men vs. No. 2 Virginia at Audi Field

Since shocking nearly everyone with his decision to leave the Princeton men’s lacrosse program for Denver before the 2010 season, coach Bill Tierney has transformed the Pioneers into consistent national title contenders — a journey that peaked with their first NCAA championship in 2015.
Along the way, Denver has been a constant fixture in the national rankings — until this past Monday, when it dropped out of Inside Lacrosse’s Top 20 poll.
The last time the Pioneers were not included in the rankings was April 12, 2010. As disappointing as the absence from the poll might be, it’s a remarkable testament to the program’s rise to power despite being one of the few schools west of the Mississippi River.
Here are some upcoming games of interest on the men’s and women’s sides.
MEN
No. 11 Yale (3-1) at No. 4 Cornell (5-0), Saturday, noon
Of the three games involving ranked Ivy League teams, this is the first one to kick off the weekend. Since losing 10-6 to Penn State on Feb. 26, the Bulldogs have responded with victories over Massachusetts (13-12 in overtime) and Denver (16-13). The offense has leaned heavily on junior attackman Matt Brandau, a Timonium resident and Boys’ Latin graduate who entered the week ranked ninth in the country in scoring at 5.8 points per game. In their two most recent games, the host Big Red defeated then-No. 6 Ohio State (14-11) and Penn State (16-15). Yale fans might be familiar with Cornell’s starting goalkeeper Chayse Ierlan, younger brother of former Bulldogs faceoff specialist TD Ierlan and a senior who ranks 20th in goals-against average (10.20) and 26th in save percentage (.523).
No. 6 Penn (3-1) at No. 3 Princeton (4-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Since a season-opening 10-8 setback to then-No. 3 Georgetown, the Quakers have run off three consecutive one-goal victories against then-No. 7 Duke (14-13 in overtime), Penn State (10-9), and Villanova (8-7). Not much in the way of confidence-building, but a win is still a win. Senior attackman Dylan Gergar, an Annapolis resident and Severn graduate, is the only player in the nation with at least 16 goals and zero assists. Since a 15-10 loss to top-ranked Maryland on Feb. 26, the host Tigers have defeated then-No. 3 Georgetown, 10-8, and then-No. 3 Rutgers, 16-11. This matchup could revolve around the play of two of the country’s top goalies in Princeton senior Erik Peters (ranked third in save percentage at .629) and Penn senior Patrick Burkinshaw (14th at .567).
No. 1 Maryland (6-0) vs. No. 2 Virginia (6-0), Saturday, 3 p.m. at Audi Field in Washington
Who could forget last year’s memorable NCAA tournament final, when Terps faceoff specialist Luke Wierman won the last draw in the final 10 seconds and waltzed down the slot, only to get denied by Cavaliers goalkeeper Alex Rode, the Timonium resident and St. Paul’s graduate who cemented the program’s seventh national championship. Wierman is back for his junior season, winning 67.7% of his faceoffs (90 of 133), and his impending tilt with Virginia senior Petey LaSalla (63.5%t on 80 of 126) is one of several storylines to watch. Ultimately, it might come down to which offense (Maryland leads the nation in scoring at 17.5 goals per game, while the Cavaliers rank second at 17.3) can solve the defense (the Terps rank 10th at 9.3 goals per game, while Virginia ranks 15th at 10.0).
WOMEN
No. 12 Rutgers (8-0) at No. 4 Maryland (6-0), Sunday, noon
Last season was one of several firsts for the Scarlet Knights, including their first victory over the Terps, 16-14, in the regular-season finale. The setback didn’t deter Maryland too much as the program advanced to the Big Ten tournament final, but both sides suffered second-round exits from the NCAA postseason. This matchup looms as a litmus test for Rutgers, which is tied for fifth in the country in scoring margin (+8.0 per game), but has not had to deal with a ranked opponent. The Scarlet Knights have feasted on free-position chances, ranking 11th in the nation at 55.8% thanks to junior midfielder Cassidy Spilis’ nine free-position goals and senior attacker Taralyn Naslonski’s eight. The Terps have their own offensive dynamo in graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley, who leads the country in points per game (7.7) and ranks second in assists per game (3.2).
No. 2 North Carolina (8-0) at No. 1 Boston College (8-0), Sunday, 2 p.m.
This is a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament semifinal in which the Tar Heels could not cut into a two-goal deficit in the final five minutes of regulation until they scored with one second left, setting up the Eagles’ run to their fourth consecutive appearance in the title game and their first national championship. Both teams boast powerful offenses with Boston College ranking second in the nation at 18.5 goals and North Carolina ranking fourth at 17.9 goals. Both defenses surrender less than nine goals per game (the Tar Heels at 8.1 for a tie for No. 5, and the Eagles at 8.5 for No. 9). Fans of offense should be tickled by the impending chess match between a pair of Tewaaraton Award candidates in North Carolina fifth-year senior attacker Jamie Ortega (25 goals and 18 assists) and Boston College graduate student attacker and reigning Tewaaraton titlist Charlotte North (41 goals and seven assists).