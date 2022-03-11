Five college lacrosse games to watch, including unbeaten No. 9 Loyola Maryland women vs. No. 12 Florida

Now Virginia welcomes the No. 3 Orange to Charlottesville, where the latter is just 4-6 in their all-time series. Goals might not be a problem as Syracuse ranks ninth in the nation at 16.2 goals per game and the Cavaliers rank 10th at 15.7. Virginia boasts five players who have scored at least 10 goals each — a group led by freshman midfielder Rachel Clark’s 22 tallies. Four Orange players (paced by senior attacker Meaghan Tyrrell’s 23 goals) have reached that plateau so far.