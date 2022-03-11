Five college lacrosse games to watch, including unbeaten No. 9 Loyola Maryland women vs. No. 12 Florida

Welcome back, Ivy League.
The conference that canceled spring sports last year while others marched on despite the coronavirus pandemic is making up for lost time. Five of the league’s seven men’s lacrosse teams are ranked in Inside Lacrosse’s Top 20 poll, including three in the top 10 in No. 4 Cornell, No. 5 Penn and No. 7 Princeton.
The Atlantic Coast Conference also has five teams in the poll, but that league has always been represented well. Whether the Ivy League can continue its staying power in the Top 20 will be a development to monitor as the season unfolds.
Here are some upcoming games of interest on the men’s and women’s sides.
Men
No. 3 Rutgers (6-0) at No. 7 Princeton (3-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Speaking of Princeton, the Tigers get to clash with their third ranked opponent in as many Saturdays after a 15-10 setback to No. 1 Maryland on Feb. 26 and a 10-8 win against then-No. 3 Georgetown on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have defeated then-No. 10 Army West Point on Feb. 19 and then-No. 19 Loyola Maryland on Feb. 26 en route to their best start since the 2017 squad opened that season with eight straight victories.
The Battle for New Jersey might come down to a pair of goalkeepers. Princeton senior Erik Peters ranks 19th among NCAA Division I goalies in goals-against average (10.17) and sixth in save percentage (.615), while Rutgers senior Colin Kirst ranks 16th in goals-against average (9.81) and 14th in save percentage (.565). Tigers senior attackman Chris Brown and Scarlet Knights junior attackman Ross Scott lead their respective offenses at 4.5 points per game.
No. 9 Notre Dame (1-2) at No. 10 Ohio State (4-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
From 1994 to 2009, these teams faced each other as members of the Great Western Lacrosse League. But even after the dissolution of that conference, the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes continued to meet annually until last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic restricted both sides to largely conference-only schedules.
Both teams are seeking to rebound from losses — Ohio State to No. 3 Cornell, 14-11, and Notre Dame to No. 6 Georgetown, 16-11, and No. 1 Maryland, 11-9. They also are led by scintillating attackmen in Buckeyes senior Jack Myers (6.2 points per game) and Fighting Irish junior Pat Kavanagh (4.7). But the biggest discrepancy may occur at the faceoff X where Ohio State senior Justin Inacio (second nationally at .706) tangles with a Notre Dame unit that ranks 59th (.407).
Women
No. 12 Florida (2-3) at No. 9 Loyola Maryland (5-0), Friday, 6 p.m.
The Gators got a much-needed victory Wednesday courtesy of a 14-6 thrashing of Liberty, but will face their fourth ranked opponent in five games in the Greyhounds, who have disposed of five unranked teams after Wednesday’s 16-6 pummeling of Georgetown. Florida took the first six meetings in this series, but Loyola has turned the tables with back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020.
Gators sophomore midfielder Danielle Pavinelli entered the week tied for fourth in the country in points per game at 5.8, but could see a lot of senior defender Katie Detwiler, the Greyhounds’ leader in caused turnovers with seven. If there is one area Loyola might have a substantial advantage, it’s draw controls where its unit entered the week ranked seventh at .596 compared to Florida’s 89th ranking at .451.
No. 3 Syracuse (5-1) at No. 14 Virginia (4-4), Saturday, noon
The past month has been a rough one for the Cavaliers, who dropped three straight games to then-No. 8 Maryland, then-No. 16 Princeton and No. 1 Boston College. They rebounded slightly with a 23-13 rout of then-No. 16 Stanford, but absorbed a 12-10 setback to then-No. 16 Notre Dame on March 6.
Now Virginia welcomes the No. 3 Orange to Charlottesville, where the latter is just 4-6 in their all-time series. Goals might not be a problem as Syracuse ranks ninth in the nation at 16.2 goals per game and the Cavaliers rank 10th at 15.7. Virginia boasts five players who have scored at least 10 goals each — a group led by freshman midfielder Rachel Clark’s 22 tallies. Four Orange players (paced by senior attacker Meaghan Tyrrell’s 23 goals) have reached that plateau so far.
No. 11 Denver (6-1) at No. 8 Michigan (7-0), Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Pioneers’ 9-5 home loss to top-ranked Boston College on Wednesday in a game that was called after three quarters because of frigid temperatures might have sapped a little luster from this impending matchup. But the game still looms as a pivotal test for a pair of programs that might have been lightly regarded in the preseason.
Latest College Lacrosse
Denver has defeated then-No. 14 Stanford on Feb. 18 and then-No. 16 Vanderbilt on Sunday, while the Wolverines beat then-No. 5 Notre Dame on Feb. 13. The hallmarks for both teams are stingy defenses. The Pioneers entered the week ranked second in the country after surrendering just 5.8 goals per game, and Michigan was just one spot behind after giving up only 7.1 goals. The onus will be on the offenses led by Denver graduate student attacker Bea Behrins (19 goals and six assists) and Wolverines fifth-year senior attacker Caitlin Muir (12 goals and 11 assists) to manufacture consistent scoring.